(The Center Square) – With April sales tax revenue down more than 9 percent compared to last year, and further declines expected, it could signal a need for local government agencies to start cutting back or delaying some projects to help avoid a tax increase, a director of fiscal policy says.
Money will be tight for a while, but absent a significant downturn in tax collections, it should be possible to pass the next budget without raising taxes, Talmadge Heflin, director of the Center for Fiscal Policy at the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF), told The Center Square.
“The timing is such that if the leadership – the governor, lieutenant governor, the speaker – calls for agencies to start cutting back on expenditures, when they come into session in January 2021, they will have opportunity for producing supplemental appropriations to cover that last half of the year,” Heflin said.
Money can also be pulled from the state’s rainy-day fund, which is currently about $10 billion, to help with the next budget cycle, Heflin added.
Sales tax collections declined due to the mandated closures put into place to slow the spread of COVID-19, as well as the worldwide drop in demand for oil, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.
“The steepest declines in tax remittances were from businesses most quickly and dramatically affected by social distancing: restaurants, performing arts venues, movie theaters, theme parks and fitness centers, as well as department stores and boutique retail shops,” Hegar said in a statement. “However, those losses were, to a degree, offset by increases from big-box retailers, grocery stores and online vendors. Remittances from oil- and gas-related sectors also fell significantly as oil and gas exploration and production companies slashed capital spending in response to the crash in oil price.”
The key is for agencies to take action early on, Heflin said.
“It’s about making it easier to get through this time that we have a dip in the amount of taxes that are collected,” Heflin said. “It’s going to be tight and they won’t have the money to appropriate that they anticipated they would, but I believe it will be doable if agencies cut back where they can now.”