(The Center Square) – As record sales tax revenues continue to pour into the state of Texas, Comptroller Glen Hegar said his office will be revising the Certification Revenue Estimate it published last November. The update will show a significant increase in estimated revenue available for the 2022-23 biennium.
Overall, total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in June 2022 was up 12.5% compared to the same period last year. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 59% of all tax collections.
In June, the state's sales tax revenue totaled $3.68 billion, 16.4% more than in June 2021. The majority of sales tax revenue remitted to the comptroller’s office is based on sales tax paid during the previous month. June’s report covers May sales tax totals; May’s report covers April’s sales tax totals.
In May, the state sales tax revenue was $3.69 billion, up 8.6% from May 2021. In April, it was $3.8 billion, up 12.8% from April 2021.
“State sales tax collections surged in June, outpacing inflation, with strong growth in receipts from all major economic sectors,” Hegar said.
“The strongest growth was in sectors driven primarily by business spending, with receipts from the mining sector nearly doubling collections from last year, and with receipts from the manufacturing, wholesale trade and construction sectors also up sharply,” he said in a statement.
In the last few months, the oil and natural gas industry has paid a record amount of production taxes. According to the June report, Texas oil producers paid $679 million in May – the highest monthly collection on record – up 87% from June 2021. Natural gas producers also paid another record high of $439 million, up 176% from the same month last year.
This is after they paid a record 64% for oil producers and 216% for natural gas producers in April as published in the May report. Oil producers paid $595 million in taxes in April, according to May data: natural gas producers paid $413 million, the highest monthly collections on record until the following month.
Sales tax receipts from restaurants and the services sector were strong again in June, Hegar notes, “as consumers continue to spend more on live events with entertainment options becoming available that were not available the last two years.”
Spending patterns also showed that consumers were switching from purchasing goods to purchasing services. Receipts from furniture, home furnishings, sporting goods and hobby stores declined from last year for the third consecutive month.
Following the record amounts of taxes paid by the oil and natural gas industry, the industry that paid the next highest amount of sales tax was motor vehicle sales and rental taxes of $584 million, although this amount was down 1% from June 2021.
Motor fuel taxes totaled $323 million, up 3% from June 2021. More people bought alcohol with taxes paid on alcoholic beverages totaling $150 million, a 9% increase from last year. Hotel occupancy sales taxes totaling $67 million were also up by 24% from last year.