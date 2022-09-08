(The Center Square) – The Railroad Commission of Texas has adopted the state’s first weatherization rule for natural gas facilities in an effort to prevent any power outages from occurring during weather emergencies.
The new Weather Emergency Preparedness Standards rule (Statewide Rule 3.66) implements provisions of a bill passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 after Winter Storm Uri caused widespread power outages that many in the media blamed on natural gas facilities.
However, reports from ERCOT, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation that conducted investigations, concluded “that fuel limitations were 12% to 15% of the reason for outages and derates of power generators during Winter Storm Uri,” Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, said. “Natural gas was not the primary cause of problems.”
In an effort to prevent any future power failures, the legislature and Abbott implemented reforms to the state’s power grid and the RRC implemented new regulatory measures. Among them is the new rule, which requires critical gas facilities on Texas’ Electricity Supply Chain Map to weatherize based on facility-specific factors to ensure sustained operation during a weather emergencies.
Types of critical facilities include natural gas wells and oil leases that contain natural gas wells, saltwater disposal wells, gas processing plants, all intrastate underground natural gas facilities, and gas pipelines that directly serve electricity generation on the electricity supply chain map.
RRC inspectors will begin inspecting facilities to determine compliance beginning Dec. 1. Inspections will prioritize wells and other natural gas infrastructure that produce, store, process or transport large volumes of natural gas. Administrative violations could carry fines of up to $1 million.
“These new rules ensure our state’s natural gas supply chain is prepared for extreme heat and freezing cold,” RCC Chairman Wayne Christian said. “These rules will ensure that the natural gas facilities Texans rely on for reliable energy are operational when we need it most.”
He also supports expanding natural gas-fired electric generation in the state.
As Texas continues to receive roughly 1,000 new residents a day, largely exiles from blue states, “the long-term solution to meeting our state’s energy needs must include building more reliable and affordable natural gas-fired electric generation,” Christian said. “Our current facilities are prepared for the next weather emergency, but we must make sure there are enough of them to meet the energy demands of our growing state.”
The new rule “represents the culmination of countless hours of work by agency staff, industry leaders, and stakeholder groups,” RRC Commissioner Christi Craddick said. It also “provides regulatory certainty to the natural gas industry and peace of mind to Texans who rely on this important natural resource.”
The natural gas supply chain is unique, RRC Commissioner Jim Wright said. It’s “comprised of many individual pieces, each with their own unique challenges and vulnerabilities in the face of extreme weather.” He added that the rule focuses on “preparation, planning, and communication and requires those critical facilities on the Electricity Supply Chain Map to review their operations, identify potential vulnerabilities, and have plans and procedures in place to fortify assets and maintain operations during extreme weather.”
Staples said, "Many operators already have measures in place to operate in severe weather and weatherization is just one element in this discussion. ... Critical load designations, increased communication among all parties in the natural gas and electricity supply chains, weatherization of generators, and firm contracting for natural gas supply, transportation, and storage are far more impactful in securing the electricity grid.”
He also reiterated that “any over-emphasis on weatherization of natural gas facilities is concerning because, depending on the severity and timing of extreme weather, it should be expected to lose 10% to 30% of daily production, regardless of the operating area and regardless of the level of weatherization. These are field operations and not factory settings, and most if not all upstream production sites are unmanned. Stopping production is a necessary option for environmental and safety reasons, and flexibility must be allowed in rulemaking for operators to maintain safety.”
The new rule implementation comes at a time when ERCOT announced it can meet peak energy demands during the fall season after it met peak demands throughout the summer during triple digit temperatures.