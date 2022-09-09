(The Center Square) – Queen Elizabeth II was the first and only British monarch to set foot on Texas soil when she visited the Lone Star State 31 years ago.
She died on Thursday at age 96. She was the longest reigning British monarch who served from 1952-2022.
During her historic three-day visit to Texas, she was greeted by prominent political leaders nearly all of whom were women: Texas Gov. Ann Richards, former first lady Lady Bird Johnson, Dallas Mayor Annette Strauss, Fort Worth Mayor Kay Granger, and Houston Mayor Kathy Whitmire.
She and Prince Philip visited Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Houston from May 20-22, 1991.
"No state commands such fierce pride and loyalty. Lesser mortals are pitied for their misfortune in not being born Texas," the Queen said in her first stop in Austin.
She first arrived at the state capitol on May 20, 1991, and was greeted by Gov. Ann Richards and a group of singing school children. During her visit to the Texas statehouse, the Texas legislature passed a resolution welcoming her to Texas and gifted her with six pairs of cowboy boots for her grandchildren.
She and her husband were later honored at a dinner reception by Lady Bird Johnson and other dignitaries at the Lyndon B. Johnson Library and Museum at the University of Texas.
Upon hearing of her passing, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Queen Elizabeth II was “one of the greatest leaders in history. In her unrivaled, impressive reign as Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories, Queen Elizabeth II led her people, and at times the world, through historic events with the utmost dignity, grace, and valor.
“Queen Elizabeth II was also more than a leader of one of the greatest monarchies in history and a close United States ally; she was a mother, a grandmother, and a wife who showed a deep devotion to her family and to her nation. The entire world is better to have had a strong, steady leader like Queen Elizabeth II, and we are forever honored to have had her as an ally to the United States and to Texas."
On May 21, 1991, Queen Elizabeth II was the first British monarch to visit the Alamo in San Antonio. She did so after Great Britain was one of the first European countries to recognize the new Republic of Texas 151 years ago.
The Alamo published a picture of the queen’s visit stating, “The Alamo is deeply saddened to hear that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. We send our heartfelt condolences to the @RoyalFamily and the people of the United Kingdom.”
She and Prince Philip also enjoyed a river boat tour on the San Antonio River, visited the historic village of La Villita and met with local dignitaries at the Institute of Texan Cultures.
They then traveled to Dallas, where they met Mayor Annette Strauss and Fort Worth Mayor Kay Granger and enjoyed several performances. The Dallas Wind Symphony played “God Save the Queen” and the Ballet Folklorico Hispano de Dallas performed for her at the Meyerson Symphony Center. The royal couple later celebrated the 150th anniversary of Dallas at the Hall of State at Fair Park.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a consequential and remarkable world leader – and a friend to our city, where she made an official visit in 1991. We mourn her passing.”
On their last day in Texas, the royal couple visited Houston, where they were greeted by Mayor Kathy Whitmire. They toured the NASA Johnson Space Center, visited the newly built Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center where they met doctors and patients, and attended a gospel music performance at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.
Queen Elizabeth II also bestowed an honorary knighthood on British-born Dallas resident Cecil Green, the co-founder of Texas Instruments, after a dinner held in her honor at the Museum of Fine Arts.
Recognizing her friendship with the former Texas congressman, longtime Houston resident, and former president, the George and Barbara Bush Foundation posted a photo of her with former President George H.W. Bush, saying, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was loved and admired by President and Mrs. Bush. She set the standard for steady and dedicated service, performing her duty without fail throughout a historic period for the UK and the world.”