(The Center Square) – The Austin City Council on Thursday plans to vote on 75 agenda items, which would authorize millions of dollars in spending of taxpayer money on contracts, construction projects, regulatory measures and other items.
Tucked in the middle of the lengthy list is item #43 for city council members to “approve an ordinance reauthorizing the health authority to adopt rules to protect individuals from COVID-19, amending the expiration date in Ordinance No. 2020709-003, and creating an offense and penalty.”
The sponsors of the three-page ordinance are Mayor Steve Adler, Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, Council Member Kathie Tovo, Council Member Paige Ellis, and Council Member Gregorio Casar, all Democrats.
The ordinance begins by stating the “Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a virus that spreads mainly between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person speaks, sings, coughs, or sneezes; and it also may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.”
It cites Sections 122.006 and 121.003 of the Texas Health and Safety Code and the Austin City Charter, Article I, Section 3 as its authority to extend an ordinance it adopted on July 9 (Ordinance No. 20200709-003) that authorized “rules reasonably necessary to protect the public health.”
Because “COVID-19 remains a public health threat,” the sponsors argue it is necessary to extend the ordinance for one year, create an offense for violating it, and impose monetary penalties.
“A person who knowingly violates a health authority rule commits an offense,” the ordinance states. “Each day that a violation occurs is a separate offense. Each offense is punishable by a fine not to exceed $2,000.”
The ordinance would expire Dec. 31, 2021, and take effect Dec.15, 2020.
According to the state COVID database, as of Nov. 30, Travis County has the seventh-highest number of coronavirus cases – 38,045 since the beginning of the pandemic or 2.9 percent of the county’s 1.29 million population.
Travis County has attempted to impose some of the strictest coronavirus-related restrictions in the state resulting in warnings of litigation from the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
Earlier this year, the Texas Attorney General’s Office described Austin and Travis County's public health orders as "unconstitutional and unlawful restrictions." In his four-page letter to Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhart and Austin Mayor Stephen Adler, Deputy Attorney General for Legal Counsel Ryan Vasser outlined what the county and city could not do under the governor’s Executive Order GA-21. He also clarified that any attempts to impose criminal penalties of 180 days in jail were invalid, and that some of the recommendations, if they were requirements, would be invalid and unenforceable.
The new ordinance extending coronavirus restrictions and imposing penalties for an entire year, if passed on Dec. 3, is likely to be challenged in court.