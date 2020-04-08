(The Center Square) – The state of Texas has about $10 billion remaining in its Economic Stabilization Fund (ESF) that it can tap into to help weather any fallout from the COVID-19 response, according to the Texas Public Policy Foundation.
Before any of that money can be spent, Texas' legislature must appropriate from it, Talmadge Heflin, director of the Center for Fiscal Policy at the foundation, said.
The ESF, commonly called the rainy day fund, will have about $10 billion left in it by the end of the 2020-21 biennium, he said.
"The Legislature appropriated approximately $3 billion from the rainy day fund in the last session in the supplemental appropriations bill for the 2018-19 biennium and the appropriations bill for the 2020-21 biennium," Heflin said in an interview with The Center Square. "Any money from this appropriation that has not been spent can be moved to other areas of the budget by the governor and the Legislative Budget Board, which is chaired by the lieutenant governor and Speaker of the House."
Heflin said that could be used to cover any shortfall in tax revenue in 2020-21 without the Legislature coming into session. He said the approximately $10 billion that should be in the fund by the end of 2020-21 includes available cash and money invested.
"If the Legislature wants to spend any of that money before the next session in 2021, the governor will have to call a special session," Heflin said. "When they come into session in 2021 they can appropriate money from the ESF to finish the 2020-21 biennium and the 2022-23 biennium."
Heflin said there is no way to know how much any shortfall will be. Nonessential businesses have been forced to close in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and layoffs have skyrocketed.
"We will have to wait and see how our current situation plays out," Heflin said. "My guess is that with budget cuts and some use of the ESF there is more than enough tax money to weather the storm."
Heflin said it is entirely up to the legislature for what the rainy day fund is spent on. If they have a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate and the House, that appropriation can be made.