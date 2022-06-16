(The Center Square) – Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan has proposed several initiatives for the state legislature to consider and implement prior to the school year, which begins in mid-to late- August.
He published a copy of a letter he sent to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick outlining the proposals on Twitter on June 13.
Patrick, who leads the Senate, also offered one proposal last week to authorize funding to purchase bulletproof shields for all law enforcement officers, including school resource officers, which Phelan supports.
The House proposal includes more than $100 million worth of mental health and school safety programs. It includes five key investments in mental health and three major changes for school safety measures to be implemented statewide.
“As Texans continue to mourn with the families and community in Uvalde, the Texas House has begun its work to both fully examine the circumstances surrounding this horrific tragedy and identify steps that can be taken to better ensure that such senseless acts of violence never occur in our state again,” Phelan said.
One proposal includes expanding telemedicine access statewide through the Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine program. Currently only 40% of eligible children receive services through the program. The program helps schools identify and assess children and adolescents with behavioral health needs and provides mental health services with parental consent. The cost estimate to expand services is $37.5 million. Current services are already funded at $25 million.
Another is to implement Pediatric Crisis Stabilization and Response Teams in all regions of Texas to be able to respond immediately to mental health crises. PCSFTs are designed to reduce pressure on the foster care system and hospital emergency rooms. The cost estimate is $10.5 million per year, in addition to $3 million in start-up costs for six full teams and six half teams.
Another is to increase the number of Multisystemic Therapy teams statewide. These teams provide evidence-based treatments that have been proven to reduce the risk of violence by over 75%.
There are currently 7 teams in Texas; the proposal includes creating 140 to meet a statewide need. With the proper training, 5-7 teams could be implemented in fall 2022 and 10-14 by spring 2023, Phelan says. The cost estimate is $575,000 per team per year, in addition to $100,000 in first-year training, the proposal estimates.
Another proposal is to expand the number of Coordinated Specialty Care teams statewide. They treat youth experiencing their first episode of psychosis. When untreated, psychosis makes a person more likely to commit homicide. Texas currently has 37 teams across 23 program sites. The proposal includes adding two additional teams at a cost estimate of $475,000 per team, per year.
The proposal also calls to increase community mental health bed capacity and to expand the number of pediatric mental health beds to address the growing number of acute cases in children. The cost estimate is $30 million.
The proposal also includes three key strategies to improve school safety resources and training in Texas.
One includes increasing funding by $7 million for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. This would provide all law enforcement cadets and active-duty officers with training, prioritizing active school resource officers. ALERRT Center staff at Texas State University would conduct the training, as already directed by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Another includes allocating $7 million in funding for the Texas School Safety Center, which supports another directive issued by the governor requiring it to ensure that every school district’s school safety committees have reviewed their emergency operations plan and addressed their campus security needs.