(The Center Square) – Attorney General Ken Paxton is warning Texans of a “phishing” scam being used by cybercriminals attempting to steal their personal information using his name, signature and the official seal of Office of the Attorney General in an email.
The email phishing scam is being used to “scare consumers by claiming they have committed identify theft and are facing prosecution and significant jail time” Paxton said. The criminals sending the emails are purporting to be the attorney general or someone from his office sending an official document. Once the email is opened, recipients are instructed to call a toll-free number and to give their personal data to someone over the phone.
All Texans who receive an email or any other communication like it are encouraged to report it to the AG’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-621-0508 and or file a complaint online.
“Phishing is a cybercrime in which a target or targets are contacted by email, telephone or text message by someone posing as a legitimate institution to lure individuals into providing sensitive data such as personally identifiable information, banking and credit card details, and passwords,” Phishing.org states. “The information is then used to access important accounts and can result in identity theft and financial loss.”
Phishing.org warns there are four major types of phishing scams. One is “Too Good To Be True,” which includes lucrative offers claiming the recipient has won something like an iPhone, the lottery, or a lavish prize. Another is a “Sense of Urgency” scam in which cybercriminals attempt to get recipients to react quickly. These emails might state the recipients’ account will be suspended unless they update their personal details immediately. If and when they do, their information is stolen.
Other scams include hyperlinks and attachments. These “often contain payloads like ransomware or other viruses,” the consumer awareness site states, designed to steal personal information used for identity and other kinds of theft.
Most phishing scams are also sent by an “unusual sender” the recipient doesn’t know, the site states.
Other red flags to consider are the time and date at which the email was sent or a subject line that doesn’t match the message content. A phishing email may also state in a subject line that it’s a reply to an email that the recipient never sent.
Consumers are encouraged to use spam filters to help block phishing emails, to change their browser settings to prevent fraudulent websites from opening, to change their passwords on a regular basis, and to change their browsing habits, the site suggests.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's annual Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) report, victims lost $6.9 billion to internet-enabled crimes in 2021. The top type of crime was business email compromise scams whereby cyber criminals hacked company emails and impersonated executives. These scams cost companies $2.3 billion, up from $1.8 billion the year before.
Among the top five types of cybercrimes reported, there were more complaints of identity theft, personal data breaches, and phishing attacks in 2021 than in 2020 or in any other year over the past five years, according to the report.