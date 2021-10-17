(The Center Square) – D6 Inc. is relocating its headquarters from Portland, Oregon, to Sulphur Springs, Texas, expanding its manufacturing presence in the state. D6 is joining a growing list of businesses that are increasingly relocating to The Lone Star State.
An advanced design-to-shelf packaging manufacturer, D6 uses recycled plastics. Its new headquarters located northeast of Dallas is expected to create 231 new jobs in the state.
The company, which is expected to bring $27 million in capital investment, received a Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $1,432,200. It was also offered a $6,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.
"The relocation of D6's headquarters to Sulphur Springs will be a major economic boon to northeast Texas as it brings more jobs, opportunities, and investment to the community," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "More and more great companies like D6 are moving to Texas every day because of our welcoming business climate and our young, growing, skilled, and diverse workforce, and I look forward to working alongside D6 and all of our business and community leaders to keep Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family."
D6 Chief Executive Officer Edward Dominion said D6 plans to build the first fully closed-loop recycling site for single-use PET clamshells in Sulphur Springs.
"Sulphur Springs has always been supportive of new industry,” its mayor, John Sellers, said in a statement. “D6's headquarters relocation and expansion will boost our local economy and provide growth we support.”
Roger Feagley, executive director of Sulphur Springs/Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, said D6 “will be a great long-term asset for our community."
D6 Inc. “is the fastest design-to-shelf packaging manufacturer in the world,” its website states. It’s currently building “engineering automation, robotics, and software to build our custom systems for the greatest precision thermoformer the market has seen.”
Among its products, D6 sells recycled content and recycling chain optimization, peel-reseal/filmseal, modified atmosphere packaging, MX85 data-driven design, horizontal form fill and vertical form fill and cube optimization, according to its website.
Earlier this year, the Portland Business Journal awarded Dominion as one of the top Forty under 40 business leaders Oregon in 2021.
Since its founding in 2014, D6 has reported $100 million in annual revenue and hired 800 employees.
“We are in the business of taking waste, diverting it from landfills and upcycling it into containers, parts and other products that go into consumers’ households or retail and setting up a network for a circular economy to recapture those items, recycle them again, wash clean and make them food-grade or put them into other products,” Dominion said upon receiving the award.