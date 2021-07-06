(The Center Square) – Optimus Steel, a subsidiary of Aceros Turia, is expanding its existing operations in Orange County thanks to a Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $485,000 and the work of the Orange County Economic Development Corporation.
The grant will help fund a new rebar line and coil handling facility and create 55 new jobs. The grant provided an incentive for Optimus’ pledge of $40 million in capital investment to the region.
"Optimus Steel joins the ranks of thousands of other companies that have chosen to invest in Texas because of our low taxes, reasonable regulatory environment, and strong workforce,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “Texas continues to thrive thanks to companies like Optimus Steel who are helping us write our economic success story, and I'm proud to welcome this new facility to Orange County."
Edward Goettl, vice president of sales for Optimus Steel, said it was because of the support of TEF that they were able to finalize their decision “to further invest in their Orange County site, creating new jobs and investment for the Southeast Texas community and securing that site's future as a vital part of Optimus' continued growth.”
Located in Beaumont, Texas, Optimus Steel produces a wide range of high-quality wire rods, coiled rebar, and billets. Its mill has been recognized with awards for safety, community service, outstanding engineering, environmental improvement, and quality management with ISO 9001 certification.