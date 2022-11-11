Vance Ginn, Ph.D., is an accomplished economist finding free-market solutions that let people prosper. He is founder and president of Ginn Economic Consulting where he provides high-quality research and trusted insights on how to affect change at the federal, state, and local levels. Ginn’s experience includes time in public policy, government, and academia. He is chief economist at Pelican Institute for Public Policy and a senior fellow at several think tanks, including at Americans for Tax Reform, Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF), and Young Americans for Liberty.

Daniel Sánchez-Piñol, Ph.D., is an Economist at the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF). Before joining TPPF, Daniel was a Research Assistant for the Free Market Institute at Texas Tech University. He has taught economic courses at Texas Tech University, Universidad Francisco Marroquin in Guatemala, and Universidad Vicente Rocafuerte in Ecuador.

Luke Posegate is a rising Junior at the University of Dallas pursuing a B.A. in Economics and a concentration in Legal Studies. He is a member of Student Government, the chairman of a Young Conservatives of Texas chapter, and the Politics editor for the Crusader Standard—a conservative student publication at the University of Dallas. In the summer of 2022, he was an intern for the Heritage Foundation and a member of their Young Leaders Program. Luke is the Brenda Pejovich Economics intern working with the Alliance for Opportunity campaign at the Texas Public Policy Foundation.