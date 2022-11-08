(The Center Square) – Ongoing issues with access to voting persisted throughout Harris County, the largest county in Texas and third largest county in the U.S., on Election Day, prompting a judge to extend voting hours by one hour to 8 p.m. central.
Problems were first reported by KPRC 2 News when election workers at the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at 1475 W. Gray St. began experiencing "serious computer problems" shortly after polls opened. The news channel also reported of several other polling locations experiencing technical issues.
At a Baker Ripley's polling station, some voters waited for up to five hours to vote. Others who got there early in the morning left without voting, but were invited to return to try and vote again.
The issue stemmed from a “miscommunication about supplies being delivered” to the election judge, Harris County Election Administrator Clifford Tatum told KHOU 11 News, who also didn’t have a key to access the equipment.
Once the machines were set up, the judge also didn’t have the support staff needed to operate the site, he said. Clerks from both parties were contacted to provide the appropriate level of staffing.
In other parts of the county, by 6 p.m., some polling places had ran out of paper – forcing voters to wait to cast their ballot until more paper was delivered, according to multiple news reports.
It was unclear how many polling stations were affected by a paper shortage, elections spokeswoman Jill Shah told local news outlets.
In Harris County, voters first make their selections on a computer, which prints out the results on a paper ballot. They then feed the paper ballot into a separate machine, which scans the results. After the polls close, the drives of those machines are transported to a central counting facility for tabulation.
This election, Harris County voters also cast what was likely the longest ballot in the U.S. with as many as 103 races in some precincts. Voters were also unable to vote along straight party lines due to a new law enacted by the state legislature. Voters had to make over 100 individual entries on their ballot before confirming their vote, printing out the ballot and scanning it into the other machine.
Despite Harris County spending $27 million on the 2020 election and a record $54 million on new voting machines for the 2022 election, and after its previous election administrator was forced to resign after the primary election for numerous voting irregularities, Harris County voters were also told they won’t know the outcome of the election until tomorrow.
Tatum told The Houston Chronicle that the delay is due to the fact that election workers can only insert 2 digital drives at a time into a main system that tallies all of the votes.
There are 782 digital drives from polling locations across the county. It takes roughly a minute to read each drive, or more than 6.5 hours, assuming there are no issues with the equipment.
"The reality is that we will not have all of the final results tabulated before midnight," Tatum told the Chronicle. "The math simply does not lend itself to allow us to do that.”