(The Center Square) – While on a campaign stop in Houston, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Robert “Beto” O'Rourke proposed a plan to address Texas’ nursing shortage.
"We are 20,000 nurses short," O'Rourke said. "That means patients aren't getting the care they need. That means nurses who we have are severely overworked. And it means we need a change."
One way to attract more nurses, he suggested, was through a state-sponsored apprenticeship program, which he estimates would add 7,500 nurses a year. The program would involve state taxpayers paying for educational costs, undergraduate or graduate education and training, in exchange for nurses working in underserved areas throughout the state.
He didn't offer specifics about the plan or how much it would cost. However, he said, "It'll be a lot less expensive than what we're paying today,” and that Texas has paid $9 billion over the last two years for travel nurses.
He also blamed Gov. Greg Abbott, who’s running for a third term, saying Abbott should have made “sure our Texas nurses are paid their true value and that we're bringing in more of these Texas nurses into the profession."
However, Texas “is already providing $15 million in funding for a statewide registered apprenticeship initiative for registered nurses and healthcare professionals,” an Abbott campaign spokesperson told KHOU News 11 Houston.
Last December, Abbott announced additional federal funding that was allocated to statewide programs, including funding for nurses. Roughly $123.3 million in federal coronavirus relief funds was allocated to statewide education efforts through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
It included $25 million to support Texas nurses with loan repayment, financial aid for nursing students, and “to accelerate innovation in nursing education.” It also provided $17.5 million to expand workforce-aligned, short-term credentials for high-need areas including digital skills, data analytics, and programs for front-line health care workers.
In 2020, during the state shutdown, Abbott also waived several regulations to allow more nurses to work, waived certain regulations from the Texas Board of Nursing related to licensing renewal and fees, and authorized a six-month grace period for nurses with expired licenses.
But in 2021, Abbott did not heed calls from conservatives to call a special session to have the state legislature ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Critics critics argue that's one reason Texas is facing a nursing and health-care worker shortage.
Unlike the Republican governors and Republican-led legislatures of Montana and Florida, who banned COVID-19 vaccine mandates through the legislative process, Abbott and the Texas legislature didn’t. He issued an executive order banning vaccine mandates and passports related to entities that received state funding, but the order didn’t apply to Texas nurses and health-care workers.
Some of the health-care worker shortage has been attributed to nurses retiring or leaving the profession rather than complying with an employer vaccine mandate. Some shortages stem from burnout. But many nurses were fired for not complying with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate or have had their exemption requests denied.
It was Houston Methodist health-care workers who were the first to sue over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Hospitals in rural areas also expressed concern over potentially being forced to close due to worker shortage stemming directly from the Biden administration’s mandate imposed on facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.
“For the first time in the history of the United States, an employer is forcing an employee to participate in an experimental vaccine trial as a condition for continued employment,” Houston Methodist former employees’ attorney Jared Woodfill told The Center Square.
“Many of my clients actually contracted COVID as a result of treating COVID-positive patients, and the thank you that Methodist Hospital gave them was a pink slip,” he added.
Houston-based Texas Children’s Hospital employees also filed a complaint against the hospital last year after its leadership refused to accept their exemption requests.
While Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed to fight the federal vaccine mandate, no state action was taken against health-care employers in Texas on behalf of Texas workers fighting vaccine mandates.
Like O’Rourke, neither Abbott nor Paxton signed Texans for Vaccine Choice’s “Vaccine Choice Protection Pledge.”
The group listed candidates who signed its pledge in a voter guide. The pledge states, “I pledge to the citizens of the State of Texas that I will vigorously work to prohibit all vaccine mandates in Texas, including those imposed by both public and private businesses, and I support the special session to do so immediately.”