(The Center Square) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O'Rourke is postponing campaign events after having been treated for a bacterial infection at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.
“After feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection," O'Rourke said Sunday. The extraordinary team there – from custodians to nurses and doctors –gave me excellent care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest.”
He was scheduled to be in Corpus Christi, Three Rivers and Goliad over the weekend as part of his 49-day "A Drive for Texas" campaign tour. O’Rourke had planned to be in more than 65 counties as part of the tour.
The events were postponed and haven’t yet been rescheduled.
He said he will return to the campaign trail as soon as he is feeling better.
“While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations,” he added. “I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road with you as soon as I am able.”
His campaign website is still accepting RSVPs for a scheduled Wednesday event in Brooks County, roughly 80 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border.
O’Rourke is currently trailing incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott by 7 points according to a recent Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler poll.