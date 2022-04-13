(The Center Square) – After Texas DPS State Troopers began stopping truck drivers entering Texas as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s effort to thwart criminal activity, Mexican truck drivers in protest created a blockade halting traffic for two days at one port of entry.
Abbott’s Democratic gubernatorial challenger, Beto O’Rouke, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have criticized the plan.
Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott extended the state’s border security initiative, Operation Lone Star, to include directing Texas DPS State Troopers to conduct enhanced vehicle inspections at 20 international crossing locations in Texas. After they began pulling over commercial vehicles last Friday, a backlog at ports of entry began.
Outraged Mexican truck drivers formed a blockade in protest Monday, halting all traffic at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge. The blockade continued into Tuesday, creating long lines at the Los Indio International Bridge and Progreso International Bridge.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke held a press conference in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday, blasting Abbott’s plan, saying his directive of “enhanced safety inspections” at ports of entry wasn’t improving safety but instead was hurting local businesses.
“With Greg Abbott stopping literally every single truck for an unnecessary safety inspection under the guise of public safety and security – though those DPS troopers cannot look into cargo holds for illegal drugs, or human beings who are being trafficked – he’s able to maybe score some political points for those who are persuaded by those kinds of theatrics, but he is killing this border economy,” O’Rourke told a crowd at South Texas College’s Pecan Campus.
“The thing to be done at this point is to end the blockade that Governor Abbott has created,” O’Rourke told Channel 5 News. “We have produce that is spoiling, trucks that are running out of gasoline and diesel to keep the refrigeration units going, and that means more inflation, supply chain problems, higher prices in the grocery store, and it also means we’re going to lose businesses in the Rio Grande Valley. We’ve already heard of some that are moving all the way to Nogales, Arizona and leaving this community, so this is killing the economy here on the border, and it’s going to kill the economy in the state of Texas.”
U.S. Customs and Border Protection argues DPS inspections are unnecessary and negatively impacting international commerce.
In a statement, CBP said, “Trucks are facing lengthy delays along the Texas-Mexico border, with wait times at some border crossings exceeding five hours and commercial traffic dropping by as much as 60 percent. The longer than average wait times – and the subsequent supply chain disruptions – are unrelated to CBP screening activities and are due to additional and unnecessary inspections being conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) at the order of the Governor of Texas.”
Local trade associations, officials, and businesses have called on the governor to discontinue the policy, CBP said. The truck inspections are “resulting in significant impacts to local supply chains that will impact consumers and businesses nationally.”
In fiscal year 2021, the Laredo Field Office processed more than 3.9 million commercial trucks at eight ports of entry with an estimated import value over $212 billion, CBP says.
The El Paso Field Office processed more than one million commercial trucks at five ports of entry, with an estimated import value of over $69 billion, it says.
Since April 8, the Laredo Field Office reported a significant increase in commercial wait times at ports of entry. The Hildalgo/Pharr average wait time of 63 minutes reached a 320-minute wait time, resulting in a 35% drop in commercial traffic, CBP says. Then, protests blocking access to the bridge on Monday and Tuesday halted all commercial traffic.
The Colombia Solidarity Bridge, with an average 26-minute wait time, reached a peak wait time of 300 minutes. It saw a 60% drop in commercial traffic as of Tuesday.
In the El Paso Sector, the Ysleta Port of Entry’s average 52-minute wait time reached a peak wait of 335 minutes and saw a 50% drop in commercial traffic as of Tuesday. The Bridge of Americas’ average 42-minute wait time reached a peak wait time of 300 minutes and reported a 30% drop in commercial traffic.
CBP says it doesn’t need DPS to help with interdicting criminal activity at ports of entry. It already “employs an in-depth strategy at the border to detect and disrupt illegal activity, including narcotics and human smuggling,” it says.