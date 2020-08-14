The Republican primary runoff in Texas' 23rd Congressional District was held between Tony Gonzales and Raul Reyes Jr. on July 14. One month later, as of Aug. 14, the race to succeed outgoing Rep. Will Hurd (R) remains too close to call.
Gonzales, a U.S. Navy veteran, was endorsed by President Donald Trump (R), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Hurd, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Reyes, a U.S. Air Force veteran, was endorsed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Texas Right to Life, and Young Conservatives of Texas. Both candidates said they would be a stronger supporter of and more effective ally to President Trump.
The Republican Party of Texas certified Gonzales as the winner on July 31. At the time, unofficial vote totals showed him leading by 45 votes out of more than 24,500 cast. Reyes filed a request for a recount on Aug. 3.
In the March 3 Republican primary, Gonzales and Reyes led the nine-candidate field with 28.1% and 23.3% of the vote, respectively. Third-place candidate Alma Arredondo-Lynch and ninth-place Darwin Boedeker both endorsed Gonzales.
The winner will face Democratic nominee Gina Ortiz Jones in the general election. Jones was the Democratic nominee in 2018, losing to Hurd by a margin of 0.5 percentage points. Texas' 23rd District is one of five nationwide that is currently represented by a Republican and backed Hillary Clinton (D) in the 2016 presidential election.