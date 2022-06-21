(The Center Square) – A new 2022 Women-Owned Business Series is launching this summer and fall to help women-owned businesses in Texas.
The series includes four free weekly webinars, an in-person event and competitions for Texas women business owners and for girls who are aspiring entrepreneurs.
"Texas is home to 1.25 million women business owners," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "I am especially proud that we lead the nation for jobs created by Hispanic women, African American women, and veteran women business owners. Women who invest in themselves and their ideas for the future of their families and their communities are critical to our economy.
“I look forward to continuing working alongside all of our entrepreneurs and small business owners to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Working together, we will continue to create even more new jobs across every region of this great state.”
The weekly webinars will be held on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 31, and Sept. 7, 14 and 21. The topics will cover legal considerations, finance and supply chain planning, marketing, and a range of employee topics. The webinars will be led by subject-matter experts capable of offering actionable advice on starting, growing, and sustaining a business.
The Governor’s Commission for Women and Beacon State Fund, a nonprofit that promotes opportunities for and supports the successes of Texas women, are hosting the webinars, event and competitions.
Prior to the webinars, small business owners who are women and aspiring girl entrepreneurs in Texas are invited to apply to two competitions. Application deadlines for both are July 31.
Adult small business owners must explain in their pitch the challenges their businesses face and how they’ve addressed them. One winner from 28 regions in Texas will be chosen and receive a $7,000 award from the Beacon State Fund.
Aspiring girl entrepreneurs between the ages of 4 and 14 are encouraged to apply to the Texas Junior Small Business Pitch Competition. It’s being hosted by the national non-profit Lemonade Day and the Beacon State Fund in partnership with the Governor's Commission for Women.
In addition to the webinars and competition, an in-person event honoring women-owned businesses is scheduled for Oct. 6 on South Padre Island in deep south Texas. The event, co-hosted by the state Commission for Women, Office of Economic Development and Tourism, and the Beacon State Fund, will provide networking opportunities for business owners and the ability to hear from experts on a range of small business topics.