(The Center Square) – In addition to several groups in Houston raising support for Ukraine, the newly established Consulate General of Ukraine in Houston has published ways Americans can help. Groups in Austin, San Antonio and Dallas are also raising support, and asking for help.
The Ukrainian Consulate was established in Houston last year and is the only Ukrainian consulate in Texas. The Houston office, among other things, serves as a point of contact to Ukrainians in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Arkansas, Colorado, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, “foreigners from around the world are providing humanitarian aid to our country,” the Houston consulate states. “In order to optimize this process, a team of Ukrainian entrepreneurs and IT specialists created the Ukraine Helpers platform.”
In less a month, 115 children and 3,909 adults have been killed by Russians, Ukraine Helpers states. Of the 10 million civilians under attack, 3 million are refugees and 183 cities have been attacked, it states.
Anyone can send aid in a variety of ways, including supplies to verified warehouses in Europe listed on its platform. The site lists the supplies most needed and contact information for each warehouse/aid center. It also lists verified charitable foundations and organizations providing aid.
It’s also devised a way to connect Ukrainian refugees with those providing shelter. Since its online service was launched, there are 10,000 registered hosts and more than 12,000 declarations of readiness to accept refugees. More than 40,000 beds have been offered, it states.
Ukraine Helpers has also published information about how individuals can join the International Legion of Ukraine, created by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Those with combat experience, or who are willing and able to learn, are welcome to apply. “Full support is provided, vital experience is guaranteed, visa requirement is cancelled,” the legion states.
“Anyone who wants to join the defense of security in Europe and the world can come and stand side by side with the Ukrainians against the invaders of the 21st century,” Zelensky said.
In Austin and San Antonio, two groups, Austin TX Ukrainians and Ukrainian San Antonio, are running a medical aid drive to provide supplies to Ukraine via Poland.
It's published a list of tactical medical aid equipment and supplies needed on its Facebook page, and on an Amazon wish list. These Amazon purchases are shipped directly to an Austin volunteer’s address. Supplies can also be dropped off at Sharks Burger on 12681 Hero Way W. in Leander, and at 307 E 5th St. in Austin.
With the thousands of Ukrainians wounded, “doctors are on the front lines of the war, saving lives,” Austin TX Ukrainians states. “Ukraine is standing strong but needs your help. Thank you for standing with Ukrainian people.”
Of those who continue to give, Ukrainian San Antonio said it “touches our hearts so much, and even much more because you don’t know us, nor our families, but you still supported us. Giving blindly without expectations is one of the most beautiful things humans can do.”
Ukrainian San Antonio announced it’s received $100,000 from Bill Greehey and The Greehey Family Foundation, $25,000 from NuStar Energy and $11,115 from NuStar employees.
“We are continually getting donations from NuStar employees,” the group said Monday. “Thank you so much! The company and their employees are amazing people! Today, our team was touched so much, lots of us had tears of appreciation!”
The Ukrainian Society of San Antonio is hosting a brunch benefit March 26. It’s hosted other fundraisers and continues to post information on its Facebook page about resources to help those suffering in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Cultural Club of Dallas is also continuing to hold rallies and fundraisers, including a benefit concert on March 27. As of March 17, it helped raise $180,000 in charitable donations and shipped more than seven tons of humanitarian aid supplies. Most of this was “much-needed trauma first aid supplies such as tourniquets, bandages, blood transfusion kits, blood clotting medicines,” among others. “Our volunteers worked tirelessly to sort/pack/ship the items,” the group says.
However, it’s shipping partner notified it of a logistical bottleneck of getting goods into Ukraine. As a result, “We can no longer get humanitarian aid into Ukraine fast enough,” the group says, and stopped taking physical donations this week.
Zorya Ukrainian Dancers of Dallas, Ukrainians in Dallas Facebook group, and Ukie Style store in Dallas, are also participating in relief efforts. All Ukie Style proceeds “go to support people and defenders of Ukraine,” and tax-deductible donations can be made to www.ukrainianclub.org.