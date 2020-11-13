(The Center Square) – The state of Texas has prepared allocation plans to swiftly distribute two new medications likely to be distributed to the states to help people who have contracted COVID-19, Gov. Greg Abbott said.
The medications are in addition to the vaccine Pfizer announced this week, once it is made available.
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) already has developed a Vaccine Distribution Plan and is working with health care providers to enroll in their Immunization Program to be eligible to administer these vaccines once available, the governor said.
Over 2,500 providers have already enrolled in the program.
DSHS also created an Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel to develop vaccine allocation strategies.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is prepared to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. In late October, TDEM hosted the State of Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Tabletop Exercise in which more than 1,000 local, state, federal and non-governmental entities collaborated to test the state’s vaccine support plan, understand its operational procedures, and examine their roles and responsibilities.
"Swift distribution of vaccines and medical treatments will begin to heal those suffering from COVID-19, slow the spread of the virus, and aid in reducing hospitalizations of Texans," Abbott said in a statement. "As we anticipate the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, the state of Texas is prepared to quickly distribute those medicines to Texans who voluntarily choose to use them."
Following Pfizer’s vaccine announcement Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also authorized the immediate use of the first medical treatment developed for people who contract COVID-19, an antibody drug made by Eli Lilly & Co., Bamlanivimab.
Bamlanivimab has been shown to improve the symptoms of people who contract the virus and prevent hospitalizations, the FDA says.
It has been authorized for patients at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19, the FDA says, including individuals aged 65 and older, or those who have certain types of pre-existing medical conditions.
Eli Lilly is expected to immediately ship approximately 80,000 doses across the country, including to Texas, at no cost to the states. More than one million doses of Bamlanivimab are expected to be delivered nationwide by the end of the year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. also has requested FDA emergency use authorization of its own COVID-19 antibody medical treatment to treat patients before they become seriously ill and aid in reducing hospitalizations, the governor’s office said.
This medication is the same one President Donald Trump used to quickly recover from COVID-19 last month.
The federal government has agreed to buy hundreds of thousands of doses of the two new treatment drugs and will be in charge of allocating supplies to the states. In light of this, Abbott says the state of Texas is well prepared to distribute the medicines.