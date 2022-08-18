(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding its manufacturing operations in Texas, this time, East Penn Manufacturing Company in Temple, Texas.
East Penn held its grand opening this week for its new battery finishing and distribution center in Temple after local and state leaders toured the facility.
"As one of the world's largest battery manufacturers, East Penn Manufacturing's expansion in Temple is great news for Texas' skilled workforce," said Gov. Abbott, who spoke at the event and issued a proclamation recognizing the company’s accomplishments. "East Penn Manufacturing's strong family-oriented culture and dedication to the communities they serve complement the 'Made in Texas' brand. As the global demand for batteries continues to grow, this new facility will further stimulate Texas' booming economy and usher in greater opportunities to the people of Central Texas."
The new facility is expected to bring more than $106 million in capital investment and over 260 new jobs to Temple and its surrounding area. The company received a $1.4 million Texas Enterprise Fund grant to help facilitate the expansion.
The facility is more than 393,000 square feet with 253 new employees already hired with an average annual salary of $46,000.
“Texas is number 2 in the nation for manufacturing,” Abbott said. “What East Penn has done is allow us to take a step closer to reaching our goal for Texas to be number 1 in the United States for manufacturing.”
Chief Executive Magazine for 20 years in a row has ranked Texas as the best state in the U.S. for business. In 2021, Texas ranked the best state for its workforce, according to a CNBC report and SmartAsset ranked Temple the No. 10 best U.S. city to work in tech in 2019.
In his proclamation, Abbott notes that Temple has long been a key contributor to Texas’ economy and “has for generations fostered home-grown businesses and attracted global economic juggernauts.”
The Temple Economic Development Corporation points out that Temple’s eight universities and colleges add expertise and fill the workforce pipeline from manufacturing and business support to life sciences and healthcare. Those leaving the U.S. military stationed at Fort Hood, one of the largest U.S. military bases located 30 miles from Temple, provide a robust pool of talent with a variety of clearance levels and skill sets.
East Penn, headquartered in Bowers, Pennsylvania, was founded by an Air Force veteran in 1946. It began by rebuilding batteries in a one-room shop with a product line of five automotive batteries to become one of the world’s leading battery manufacturers. It employs 10,500 full-time employees, has produced 515 product designs and won hundreds of awards in the industry.
In January, it won the Most Valuable Supplier Award for achievements in 2021, the seventh year in a row, from the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association, the trade association for the industry. In December, it was ranked one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania for the 20th time.