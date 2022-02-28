(The Center Square) – Multiple Republicans are running in three key state legislative races in House Districts 52 and 136 and Senate District 24 in the March 1 primary election.
In House District 52, which includes Round Rock, Hutto, Taylor and part of Georgetown, Caroline Harris, Nelson Jarrin, Patrick McGuinness, and Jonathan Schober, are running.
Caroline Harris, a policy advisor to conservative stalwart Republican state Sen. Bryan Hughes, is running.
"For the last seven years, I have served as an advisor to the most conservative senator in Texas," she says in a Ballotpedia candidate connection survey. "He was the author of recent conservative victories like the Texas Heartbeat Act, Election Integrity Reform, and the legislation to ban Critical Race Theory in our schools. So I have been at the tip of the spear when it comes to getting conservative legislation passed in Texas and know what it takes to hit the ground running on day one and be successful."
Her top legislative priorities are securing the border, illegal immigration, education and ensuring parental rights, and stopping the "defund the police" movement.
Nelson Jarrin, an attorney with over a decade of experience in law and public policy, and former legislative director and general counsel for state Sen. Charles Schwertner, M.D., is also running.
"I'm a proud Hispanic Republican and the son of an immigrant who came to this country LEGALLY," he says. "I was raised to work hard, respect the rule law, and contribute something positive to this incredible country. If immigrating legally was good enough for my family, it's good enough for anyone else who wants to come here."
His platform prioritizes "ending the Biden border crisis," improving public education, supporting law enforcement, lowering property taxes, opposing vaccine and other mandates, among others.
Patrick McGuinness, an engineer, entrepreneur, Republican Party activist, and community leader, is also running. He describes himself as "a life-long Constitutional conservative and Reagan Republican."
As a Republican precinct chair and founder of the North Austin Republicans Club, he led a coalition of parents and taxpayers to fight against a 2017 Round Rock school bonds proposal and won. His top issues are empowering parents in education, ending leftist indoctrination, securing the border, pushing against Biden administration mandates, and lowering property taxes.
Also running is Jonathan Schober, a native Texan and direct descendant of Davy Crockett. The former U.S. Air Force veteran and successful businessman says he's "tired of seeing the same ol' politics. Our state capitol has forgotten the very people they were voted to serve."
"Due to executive overreach, businesses have been declared 'non-essential,' churches closed, and vaccines forced on us," he says. "Our border is not secure and politicians are playing games instead of protecting the citizens of Texas and the United States."
He hopes to do something about both and other issues in his platform, including reforming education and transitioning from a property tax to a consumption tax system.
In House District 136, which includes Northwest Austin, Cedar Park, Leander, and the Brushy Creek area, Michelle Evans and Amin Salahuddin are running.
Michelle Evans, a small business owner and political activist, hopes to improve public education, protect parental rights, lower property taxes, among other issues.
In 2015, she helped found Texans for Vaccine Choice and was heavily involved with political advocacy in Austin. Her testimony at legislative hearings resulting in significant legislative change. She's been affiliated with Moms for Liberty and Williamson County Republican Women.
An opponent of mandates, she says, "the state legislature should act as a restraint on the powers of the executive."
Amin Saluhuddin, a Pakistani immigrant, who appears to be a newly registered Republican, is the CEO and president of Diversity Social. His clinics serve thousands of the uninsured regardless of citizenship status. He argues that primary healthcare and social welfare are a basic human right.
"Favoritism and priority are given to groups that know the system or are ascertain their point of view regardless of being right or wrong," according to Diversity Social's website. "As one reflects on the past, one will find how implemented changes neglected the rights of other minorities because they were not dynamic in being heard."
His platform includes improving access to healthcare, improving public schools, supporting small businesses, lowering taxes, supporting the police, among others.
Travis County, Raul Reyes, Lamar Lewis and former state senator Pete Flores are running in Senate District 24, which covers most of the Hill Country and part of northwest Travis County.
Raul Reyes, a constitutional conservative and retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Colonel, is running because he "doesn't want to look my children in the eye and explain how we gave the greatest state in the greatest country to left-wing socialists. We need leaders who will stand up and fight the far-left agenda like Beto O'Rourke and Mike Collier, and the radical left-wing mob."
His platform includes securing the border and illegal immigration, preserving state sovereignty, eliminating property taxes, prioritizing school choice, among others.
Reyes, who grew up in the border town of Del Rio and whose father legally immigrated from Mexico, argues illegal immigrants are receiving benefits that Americans aren't.
"Free healthcare, free college, zero taxes, and other left-wing policies subsidize the business of illegal border crossings and have no place in Texas," he said.
Lamar Lewis, a retired teacher and football and athletics director at four different high schools, is also running. As a House District 55 Director and precinct chairman, he's been actively involved in the Bell County Republican Party and was a delegate to the 2016 National Republican Convention. His platform includes reducing property taxes, protecting private property rights, strengthening public education, stopping the war on law enforcement, among others.
To reduce property taxes, he suggests, "A return to historic percentage rates, with the provision of lowering local taxes for property owners, would make fiscal sense.
"For local governments the state has passed on the need for increased property taxes through unfunded mandates. The state constitution requires a balanced budget, but state lawmakers have circumvented this by spending up to the limit and then requiring local governments to increase their revenue needs."
Pete Flores, a former state senator from 2018 to 2020, is also running. He was the first Hispanic Director of Law Enforcement for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, a graduate of the Governor's Executive Development Program and the National Conservation Leadership Institute's Fellowship Program. He also served as vice president of the National Association of Conservation Law Enforcement Chiefs.
His platform includes property rights, public safety, federal overreach, among many others, and has received a wide range of endorsements.
He says, he "would bring strong managerial, budgetary, governance and leadership experience to the Texas Senate having been responsible for $60-million budgets, managed more than two dozen field offices, and supervised more than 127 civilian employees and nearly 532 commissioned officers."