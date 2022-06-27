(The Center Square) – Taiwan-based GlobalWafers Co. (GWA) plans to build a new state-of-the-art 300-millimeter silicon wafer factory in Sherman, Texas, after receiving taxpayer-funded incentives.
Taiwan’s largestand the world’s third largest wafer manufacturer is building the first-of-its-kind factory in North America in the north Texas town of roughly 43,000 people in Grayson County.
It’s expected to invest $5 billion in the factory and, once completed, support 1,500 jobs. Its subsidiary, GlobiTech, received a taxpayer-funded Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $15 million and a $10,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus. It's also benefiting from Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code, a controversial measure that’s supposed to expire by the end of the year.
“With the global chips shortage and ongoing geopolitical concerns, GlobalWafers is taking this opportunity to address the United States semiconductor supply chain resiliency issue by building an advanced node, state-of-the-art, 300-millimeter silicon wafer factory,” GlobalWafers Chairman and CEO Doris Hsu said. “Instead of importing wafers from Asia, GWA will produce and supply wafers locally thereby reducing significant carbon footprint benefiting both customers and GWA in the current ESG tide worldwide.”
Hsu said construction is expected to begin later this year with production slated to begin in 2025. The factory is expected to produce 1.2 million wafers a month after multiple stages of equipment installation – 300-millimeter silicon wafers are essential components used by all advanced semiconductor fabrication sites (fabs).
“Advanced 300 millimeter silicon wafers are currently manufactured in Asia, forcing the U.S. semiconductor industry to rely on imported silicon wafers,” GlobiTech President Mark England said. “This exciting and bold investment in my hometown of Sherman will represent the first new silicon wafer facility in the U.S. in over two decades and close a critical semiconductor supply chain gap.”
“Texas continues to attract and support world-class manufacturers and global investments that are leading breakthroughs in innovation and technology,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “GlobiTech's ongoing partnership with the City of Sherman will create more than a thousand new jobs for the region and invest billions of dollars into our state's economy, boosting Texas’ global position in the semiconductor industry amid a worldwide chip shortage."
Sherman Mayor David Plyler said the city has spent years building a business-friendly environment and “laying the groundwork to support large employers. Now, for the second time in less than a year, that investment has paid huge dividends.” GlobiTech’s expansion “will meet a critical industry need and cement our city’s status as a center of high-tech manufacturing – not only in Texas, but across the country," he said.
Hsu said the company received tremendously competitive proposals but chose its long-time partner, the City of Sherman, “based on the aggressive local and state incentives, ample resources and especially the business and personal relationships that we have developed over 20 years."
Texas Instruments’ potential $30 billion investment in expanding its manufacturing capability long term is the largest private-sector economic investment in Texas history.
Sherman Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Tyson Bennett said the multi-billion-dollar company was benefiting from a Chapter 313 incentive, which temporarily limits a property’s appraised value to encourage business investments within school district borders.
House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, said earlier this year that plans were in the works to “replace Chapter 313, a crucial incentive program to attract businesses to Texas.”
Republicans and Democrats who’ve long wanted to eliminate Chapter 313, referring to it as Texas’ largest corporate tax break, argue it allows school districts to offer substantial tax breaks for 10 years to companies at the expense of other taxpayers. The school districts don’t directly “feel” the hefty financial losses because taxpayers subsidize the difference through sales and other state-collected taxes, the Texas Public Policy Foundation argues, meaning taxpayers pay far more over time, reducing the value of their earnings.
The Texas Legislative Budget Board estimated the cost of extending Chapter 313 would cost $9.6 billion in “local school district revenue losses” between 2023 and 2049.
A 2017 study found that between 85% and 95% of the Chapter 313 projects evaluated would have located in Texas without the incentive.