At least 32 candidates will head to a Democratic and Republican primary runoff election scheduled for May 26 after none received more than 50 percent of the vote in their respective races on Super Tuesday.
Among the 12 Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate, Mary Jennings Hegar and Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez will head to a runoff. The winner will face Republican incumbent John Cornyn, who won 76 percent of the vote in his primary race.
For the Democratic Railroad Commission, Chrysta Castaneda and Roberto Alonzo will head to a run-off. Whoever wins will face Republican James Wright.
In Texas’ 3rd Congressional District, Democrats Sean McCaffity and Lulu Seikaly head to a runoff. Whoever wins will face incumbent Republican Van Taylor.
In the 10th Congressional District, Mike Siegel and Pritesh Gandhi advanced to the May 26 primary Democratic runoff election.
In the 13th Congressional District, run-off races in each party take place. Greg Sagan and Gus Trujillo advanced to the Democratic primary runoff, and Josh Winegarner and Ronny L. Jackson will advance to a Republican runoff. Jackson, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral, served as White House physician in the George W. Bush administration and was physician to Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
Democratic run-off elections will also occur in the 17th, 24th, and 31st districts and Republican run-off elections will take place in the 15th, 16th, 17th, 22nd, 23rd, and 35th Congressional Districts.
In the 15th, Republicans Monica De La Cruz Hernandez will face Ryan Krause. Whoever wins will be up against Democrat incumbent Vicente Gonzalez Jr. Nov. 3.
In the 16th, the winner in the contest between Republicans Irene Armendariz-Jackson and Samuel Williams Jr. will go up against controversial Democratic incumbent Veronica Escobar in November.
In the 17th, runoff elections will again take place for both parties: for Democrats, between Anthony Jaramillo and Rick Kennedy; and Republicans, between Pete Sessions and Renee Swann.
In the 22nd Congressional District among 15 Republican candidates, Troy Nehls won 40.5 percent of the vote and will face off against Kathaleen, Wall who received 19.4 percent of the vote. Pierce Bush, the only Republican candidate in the race who openly opposes President Donald Trump and who is the nephew of former Texas governor and President George W. Bush, came in third with 14 percent of the vote.
Republicans in the 23rd Congressional District, Tony Gonzalez and Raul Reyes, and in the 35th District, Jenny Garcia Sharon and "Guillermo" William Hayward, will head to a run-off.
Democrats in the 24th, Kim Olson and Candace Valenzuela, and in the 31st, Christine Eady Mann and Donna Imam, will head to a runoff.