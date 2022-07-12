(The Center Square) – More than $670,000 worth of cocaine was recently seized in Laredo, Texas, at the U.S./Mexico border.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials said they stopped a trailer carrying “juice” for a secondary inspection last week at the World Trade Bridge and found 38 packages containing 87 pounds of cocaine.
“Our Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers’ knowledge of concealment methods and technology played a key role in the discovery of these illicit narcotics,” Port Director Alberto Flores said in a statement. “We remain committed to ensuring our cargo system remains secure while facilitating lawful commerce.”
The drugs have an estimated street value of $671,160, according to CBP.
The seizure is being investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.
In June, CBP officers in the same area seized narcotics with a $3.4 million street value.
Over 181,000 pounds of narcotics have been seized by CBP so far this year, according to federal data.