(The Center Square) – Some West Texas rural hospitals are concerns about staffing shortages as a result of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, including one fearing it may have to close its doors. Another rural hospital now says it may not be able to deliver babies, and a children’s facility worries about how it would provide adequate care if it were forced to fire 20% of its employees in order to not lose federal funding.
The recent federal mandate requires health care workers at Medicare- and Medicaid-funded hospitals to take the COVID-19 vaccines or the facilities where they work would lose the federal dollars. The order has resulted in many nurses and other staff nationwide saying they would instead retire or sue. Major health care unions have also said they will sue, arguing the order violates the very federal law used to issue the vaccine to begin with.
In Clifton, Texas, just west of Waco, Goodall-Witcher Hospital expressed concerns over how the mandate will affect its ability to provide services. Its chief executive, Adam Willmann, told NPR it may no longer be able to deliver babies because many nurses in the maternity ward aren’t going to take the COVID-19 vaccines. Likewise, Ability HomeCare, a pediatric home health care agency in San Antonio, anticipates it may have to let go of 20% of its staff who won’t get the shots. Keeping on employees who don’t get the vaccines would cost the facilities federal funds, which they say they can’t afford to lose.
At Goodall-Witcher, some experienced nurses who work in the maternity ward haven’t gotten the shots and don’t plan on getting them, Willmann said. Instead of being fired or the hospital losing money, they’ve said they’ll retire instead.
“They are also near retirement age and a few of them have already voiced that ‘I will just retire,'” Willmann told NPR. “And then a couple of other nurses said, ‘Well, I’ll just go work for my husband’s construction company.'”
Of the hospital’s 250 employees, roughly 70 percent have received the vaccines, he said.
Ability HomeCare could also face a staffing shortage, its CEO Pam Goble told NPR. The company would have to let roughly 21% of its employees go if the mandate were to be enforced. With fewer staff, she says, “I worry if our patients, who are medically fragile children, are going to get the care they need.”
Ability HomeCare can take care of up to 900 children. Of the company’s 261 nurses and therapists, 56 have said they won’t get the shots, Goble said.
Nationwide, a health care worker crisis is growing with nurses and staff quitting or retiring at a higher rate, The Associated Press reports.
The first hospital in the nation to require a COVID-19 vaccine was Houston Methodist. Roughly 200 employees who were fired for refusing to get the vaccine sued, arguing the hospitals’ requirement violates federal law and the U.S. Constitution. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only approved through Emergency Use Authorization and under federal law cannot be mandatory as a condition of employment, the plaintiffs argue.
The hospital argues the mandate is a standard practice for its employees and the lawsuit is baseless.
Their attorney, Jared Woodfill, points out what attorneys representing nurses are arguing nationwide: frontline workers who worked through state shutdowns during what a pandemic were considered heroes. A year later, they either lost their jobs or face losing their jobs, even though many built natural immunity from contracting COVID performing their jobs.
“Many of my clients actually contracted COVID as a result of treating COVID-positive patients, and the thank you that Methodist Hospital gives them now is a pink slip,” he said.
Texas Children’s Hospital employees also filed a complaint against the hospital after its leadership refused to accept their exemption requests. Their attorneys warned that if the hospital’s exemption policy didn’t comply with federal law, they would also sue.
Both Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton have vowed to fight the federal vaccine mandate.
Paxton is among 24 Republican attorneys general who recently joined a coalition opposing an executive order requiring private employees to get the shots, or undergo weekly testing, or the employers will be fined. The move prompted many employers to issue mandates requiring the shots as a condition of employment. It also resulted in AGs saying they would fight the mandate in court to protect businesses in their states.
The AGs argue the mandate is "disastrous and counterproductive," warning it "represents not only a threat to individual liberty, but a public health disaster that will displace vulnerable workers and exacerbate a nationwide hospital staffing crisis, with severe consequences for all Americans."
Biden's mandate doesn't include exemptions for those who work remotely, have religious objections or health concerns, or have already obtained natural immunity following recovery from the virus, they add.