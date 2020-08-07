(The Center Square) – After numerous reports of Texas counties being unable to handle the volume of coronavirus testing, the misreporting of data or other issues, the federal government continues to step in and provide financial or military-related resources in the state.
Last month, the U.S. Department of Defense activated additional U.S. Army Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces (UAMTF) from the U.S. Department of Defense to assist the state's efforts. The U.S. Department of Defense also sent five U.S. Navy teams to four locations in South and Southwest Texas to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
As of July 19, one U.S. Navy Acute Care Team began providing support at the Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen and four U.S. Navy Rural Rapid Response Teams began supporting hospitals in Del Rio, Eagle Pas and Rio Grande City.
This month, President Donald Trump extended federal funding for the Texas National Guard's mission to help combat COVID-19 through the end of 2020. The Texas National Guard, now fully funded by the federal government, was activated in March by Gov. Greg Abbott. Its troops have assisted in field testing, decontaminating facilities, providing regional support of storage and distributing personal protective equipment (PPE), among performing other responsibilities.
Also this month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has now established four temporary COVID-19 surge testing sites in Harris County. Two testing sites in Houston and Pasadena began operations August 6; two testing sites in Houston and Kingwood will begin operations on Monday, August 10.
Each location will be able to process 1,250 tests per day, or a total of 60,000 tests across the four sites, the governor’s office says. These new testing sites have been established through a partnership with HHS Assistant Secretary for Health ADM Brett P. Giroir, MD, the state of Texas, Harris County, and the City of Houston.
Federal testing locations currently open are:
- The Ken Pridgeon Stadium, 11355 Falcon Road, Houston, TX 77065
- San Jacinto College, 8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505.
Testing locations opening August 10 are:
- The Darrell Tully Stadium, 1050 Dairy Ashford, Houston, TX 77079
- The Kingwood Park Community Center 4102 Rustic Woods Drive, Kingwood, TX 77345.
Residents inquiring about hours of operation and registration can go to www.doineedacovid19test.com. Registration is also available on-site.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there have been 3.9 million viral coronavirus tests conducted. The state database is no longer reporting antibody tests conducted on the dashboard. The 467,485 people who have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus represents 1.6 percent of the population.
The number of people who have reportedly died from the coronavirus, 7,803, representing .002 percent of the population.
The state reports that of the positive tests, there are 323,804 recoveries, representing close to a 70 percent recovery rate. This number excludes the reported 135,878 active cases.