(The Center Square) – The National Weather Service issued flash-flood warnings throughout Texas that are expected to last through Friday.
On Tuesday, Texas Greg Abbott ordered the Texas State Operations Center to expand its daily operations to 24-hours a day through Friday after severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued in the state.
Severe storms are expected to bring significant river flooding and flash flooding in the Coastal Bend as well as North, East, and South-Central Texas. North-Central Texas saw flooding on Sunday with millions across southeast Texas and parts of Louisiana remaining under flash flood watches through Thursday after a swath of torrential rainstorms swept across the state.
Flash flood watches were also in effect Wednesday for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, and Oklahoma. On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed three weather-related deaths and in central Arkansas 15 people were rescued from flash flooding.
At one point on Wednesday, more than 100,000 customers were without power in Texas, according to the website PowerOutage.us.
"As severe weather continues to threaten communities across the state, Texans need to stay vigilant against significant flash flooding that is expected to accompany these storms," Abbott warned. "We are deploying a variety of resources to assist communities in the path of these severe weather events,” he added, listing the 11 agencies working together to respond to the severe weather event.
Texans who sustain damages are encouraged to report damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) online at damage.tdem.texas.gov.
Texans are “to remain cautious and preparing ahead of time for flash flooding," Abbott said.
FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center provides an official flood map to identify flooded areas, and residents can sign up for emergency alerts through the Emergency Alert System and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio.
Abbott also encourages Texans to build an emergency supply kit, to purchase or renew a flood insurance policy, to keep important documents in a waterproof container and/or create password-protected digital copies.
Texans are also encouraged to be extremely cautious of water while driving on roads and are never to attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways.
“Always observe road barricades placed for your protection,” he said. “Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.”