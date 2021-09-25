(The Center Square) – Of the nearly 15,000 people, mostly Haitians, illegally congregating under the Del Rio International Bridge, none remain, after bus loads contracted by the Department of Homeland Security relocated them to processing centers in other parts of the state. The majority have not been deported, despite initial claims by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
On Sept. 24, DHS announced, “Since Sunday, 17 repatriation flights have returned 1,949 Haitian nationals to Haiti. 3,901 Haitian nationals have been moved from the camp to CBP custody to be either removed under Title 42 or released.” At the time, approximately 3,100 remained, but they have since been moved to processing centers.
“Do the math America,” U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, tweeted in response to the numbers showing the majority have not been deported.
After the area under the bridge was cleared out, Democratic Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano told the Associated Press that no deaths had been reported during the time people congregated there. Ten babies were born, either at the camp or in Del Rio’s hospital, he said.
But Roy argues as a result of illegal immigration, "[Texans] find dead bodies on a daily basis." There were 75 dead reported in Del Rio, he says, 90 dead in Brooks County, and hundreds dead throughout South Texas.
Furthermore, not deporting the majority of the Haitians is consistent with DHS policy, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told The Center Square. Of the roughly 200,000 apprehensions Border Patrol makes, “they are probably dealing with 120,000 people because sometimes the same person or people are apprehended more than once.
“Of those, it’s right about 60-68 percent are being released [into the community] with NTAs (Notice to Appear). The vast majority are not being expelled or deported. The majority are being released into the United States.”
When asked if this ratio applied to Haitians under the Del Rio Bridge, he said, “If we go off, historically speaking, the majority of the ones under the bridge will be released.”
Pictures are regularly posted on social media of Border Patrol agents releasing dozens of Haitians at Stripe’s gas stations on a main thoroughfare in downtown Del Rio. Large buses are seen dropping off families at least twice a day.
Many Haitians were also not tested for COVID-19, prior to being released, Jorge Ventura with the Daily Caller reported after speaking directly with released Haitians outside of the Del Rio airport. They told him they were not tested for COVID-19 before being released.
“Foreign travelers are required to be vaccinated before entering the US, which isn't the case here,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mayorkas confirmed at a press briefing Friday that the 15,000 migrants under the bridge were not tested for COVID-19.