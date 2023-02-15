(The Center Square) – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced 30 legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session. He said, “I believe Texans support our priorities because they largely reflect the policies supported by the conservative majority of Texans,” and that most of the bills he’s supporting “will pass with bipartisan support.”
He also added that just because a bill didn’t make his priority list doesn’t mean it’s “not a priority for me or the Senate.”
“We will pass over 600 bills this session,” he added. “As I like to say, every bill is a priority to someone, otherwise we would not pass it.”
Noticeably not on the list is border security, although there are some bills addressing border security being filed, they just haven’t been filed yet, The Center Square has learned.
Patrick addressed the issue by saying border security was already prioritized in the proposed state budget instead of in a specific bill.
“Several of our policy initiatives are already addressed in the budget as opposed to specific bills,” he said. “One example is Texas border security funding. Since President Biden took office and implemented his open border policies, Texas has stepped into the breach. Texas should not have to use our tax dollars to do the Federal Government’s job, but it is vitally important that we maintain our law enforcement and National Guard presence. If we do not, the border crisis will get much worse.”
His legislative priorities include:
- Senate Bill 1 – State Budget
- Senate Bill 2 – Restoring Voter Fraud to a Felony
- Senate Bill 3 – Increasing the Homestead Exemption to $70,000
- Senate Bill 4 – Adding Additional Property Tax Relief
- Senate Bill 5 – Increasing the Business Personal Property Tax Exemption
- Senate Bill 6 – Adding New Natural Gas Plants
- Senate Bill 7 – Continuing to Improve the Texas Grid
- Senate Bill 8 – Empowering Parental Rights – Including School Choice
- Senate Bill 9 – Empowering Teacher Rights – Teacher Pay Raise
- Senate Bill 10 – Adding 13th Checks for Retired Teachers
- Senate Bill 11 – Keeping Our Schools Safe and Secure
- Senate Bill 12 – Banning Children’s Exposure to Drag Shows
- Senate Bill 13 – Protecting Children from Obscene Books in Libraries
- Senate Bill 14 – Ending Child Gender Modification
- Senate Bill 15 – Protecting Women’s College Sports
- Senate Bill 16 – Banning Critical Race Theory (CRT) in Higher Education
- Senate Bill 17 – Banning Discriminatory “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” (DEI) Policies in Higher Education
- Senate Bill 18 – Eliminating Tenure at General Academic Institutions
- Senate Bill 19 – Creating A New Higher Education Endowment Fund
- Senate Bill 20 – Removing District Attorneys Who Refuse to Follow Texas Law
- Senate Bill 21 – Removing Judges Who Refuse to Follow Texas Law
- Senate Bill 22 – Assisting Rural Law Enforcement Funding – Increasing Pay and Needed Equipment
- Senate Bill 23 – Creating A Mandatory 10-Year Prison Sentence for Criminals Committing Gun Crime
- Senate Bill 24 – Expanding Alternatives to Abortion
- Senate Bill 25 – Creating New Scholarships for Registered Nurses
- Senate Bill 26 – Expanding Mental Health Care Beds Across Texas – Focus on Rural Counties
- Senate Bill 27 – Creating A New Business Specialty Court
- Senate Bill 28 – Addressing Texas’ Future Water Needs
- Senate Bill 29 – Banning Local COVID-19 Mandates
- Senate Bill 30 – Supplemental Budget
Some of the bills on the list overlap with the priorities of the Republican Party of Texas. Its eight legislative priorities include election integrity, border security, banning Democrats from chairing state legislative committees, abolishing abortion, defending gun rights, and parental rights and education freedom.
They also include banning child gender modification (chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, genital mutilation, among others) and banning the sexualization of children (repealing Texas Penal Code “Obscenity Exemption” 43.24(c), which allows children access to harmful, explicit, or pornographic materials and 43.25(f)(2 3), which allows sexual performance by a child).