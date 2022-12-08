(The Center Square) – Local jurisdictions in Texas have just over three weeks left to submit COVID-related projects eligible for 100% reimbursement through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The federal deadline is Dec. 31, 2022, for work related to COVID-19 completed between Jan. 20, 2020, and July 1, 2022. Eligible jurisdictions must submit all of their project applications by the end of the calendar year through FEMA’s Grants Portal System for work performed through July 1, 2022. Eligible applicants may include Texas cities, counties, state agencies and universities, non-profit organizations, and special districts, the Texas Department of Emergency Management said.
“TDEM encourages all eligible partners to submit relevant materials to the federal government in order to capitalize on this reimbursement opportunity,” TDEM Chief Nim Kidd said. “All qualifying jurisdictions are encouraged to maximize use of taxpayer dollars by submitting project applications to FEMA by the federal deadline.”
To date, only 52 out of 254 counties, or 20%, and 122 of more than 1,200 municipalities, 10%, have begun the application process. Approximately 70% of counties and municipal jurisdictions haven’t actively sought COVID-19 funding reimbursement from FEMA, TDEM says.
Of the 451 eligible public assistance applicants that did start a project application, 389 submitted them to FEMA, including 146 special districts, 80 eligible non-profit organizations, and 48 state agencies and universities.
The applications relate to FEMA covering eligible COVID-19 expenses like testing, vaccinations, medical equipment, staffing, therapeutics, and other coronavirus-related medical expenses. FEMA also reimburses overtime costs for first responders and other government employees related to COVID-19 responses since 2020.
The deadline for project submissions for work performed on or after July 2, 2022, remains open. FEMA will fund 90% of these eligible costs, with applicants responsible for the remaining 10%.
TDEM field staff can answer questions about the application process and more information is available here.