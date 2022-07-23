(The Center Square) – Texas’ June job gains were the largest over-the-month gains in 2022. The state broke last month's job gains record, adding 82,500 new nonagricultural jobs, according to new data published by the Texas Workforce Commission.
Texas added jobs for eight consecutive months through June with nonagricultural jobs totaling 13,431,000. Texas’ total civilian labor force is now more than 14.5 million people, the TWC notes.
Since last June, Texas employers have added 778,700 jobs.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.1%, although it’s still higher than the national average of 3.8%.
Texas has gained back all the jobs it lost since February 2020, having also added an additional 464,900 jobs, the TWC notes.
"Texas set a new all-time employment record in June by adding 82,500 jobs, the highest monthly jobs increase this year," TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said.
“Texas leads the nation once again, creating more jobs and unmatched economic opportunities for Texans in a variety of critical industries,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “By creating the nation’s gold standard for business-friendly policies, companies are flocking to the Lone Star State and bringing good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans.”
Abbott credits Texas’ “reasonable regulatory environment, no corporate or personal income tax, and highly skilled, diverse workforce” as reasons for continued growth. “With the employment rate in Texas continuing to set new records, more opportunities await all Texans,” he said.
Daniel said the state’s “sustained economic success is only possible when employers and job seekers have maximum opportunities to reach their full potential, and TWC works hard to support those opportunities."
Of 11 major industries, nine saw growth in June 2022. Education and Health Services gained the most jobs over-the-month of 27,900. Leisure and Hospitality added 12,700 jobs; Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, added 11,400 jobs.
The Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area recorded the lowest unemployment rate in June of 3.1%, followed by Amarillo’s 3.2%, and College Station-Bryan’s and Midland’s 3.6%.
The border communities of McAllen-Edinburg-Mission and Brownsville-Harlingen have the highest unemployment rates of 8% and 6.9%, respectively. Beaumont-Port Arthur’s rate of 7.3% is the second highest in the state.
“There are more than 630,000 Texas employers and more than three million small businesses that call the Lone Star state home, and TWC offers them a number of tools and resources that assist them in retaining and increasing the skill set of their current workforce,” TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson said.