(The Center Square) – A Williamson County judge granted a temporary restraining order against the Round Rock Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees on Wednesday evening for attempting to censure two of its own trustees.
The order prevents the board from censuring Trustees Mary Bone and Danielle Weston for allegedly disrupting official proceedings.
The vote to censure Bone and Weston stemmed from a board meeting that took place on Sept. 14 when the duo reportedly attempted to get the body to vote on social distancing rules which were not on the agenda.
"A public censure is the only option available to the Board to reprimand a Trustee and to make clear for the record that the Board in no way condones [Trustee Weston's] actions," said the board's censure resolution, which was obtained by The Center Square.
Bone and Weston did not respond to The Center Square's requests for comment.
The two trustees are expected to present evidence in their defense at a hearing scheduled for Oct. 6, KXAN reported. The restraining order against the board lasts for two weeks.
Bone and Weston issued a joint statement to KXAN saying they are “very thankful” for the restraining order against the other trustees, who they said “were attempting to stifle discussion about important issues facing our community and prevent two strong voices on the board of trustees from fully advocating for the educational needs of 47,000 students.”
The move to censure the two trustees didn’t sit well with some students who felt that the board was trying to take away their representation.
“If you have censure-ship of certain members, that means I personally am not being represented,” one student said during public comments, according to KXAN. “What good does it do to shame people and show to the public that you cannot represent every student? Because that’s what it seems like to me.”