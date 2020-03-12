(The Center Square) — With oil prices plummeting to their lowest level in decades, Texas’ economy and budget stand the most to gain and lose as the nation’s top oil-producing state.
Dale Craymer, president of the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association, told the Texas Tribune that how great the impact low oil prices will have on the Texas economy depends on how low the prices drop and for how long.
The law of supply and demand applies to oil. As supply increases, oil prices drop.
The oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia have contributed to the lowest oil prices in decades.
According to the state comptroller’s office, oil prices are expected to hit the mid-$50-per-barrel range through 2021. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was at $30 bpd by midday Monday.
“We are still only six months into the current budget cycle,” the comptroller’s office told the Tribune. “And it is too early to tell with certainty how current fluctuations will impact long-term economic performance and state revenues. State leadership has numerous financial management tools which allow the state to react to and contend with economic pressures.”
Texas has a solid reserve to weather financial storms, having added a $2.9 billion surplus last year and $8 billion in its rainy day fund, officials note.
“While the current circumstances are very difficult and impactful to operations and employees, Texas oil and natural gas companies have proven themselves nimble and innovative in challenging times,” Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association, said in a statement.
“Historically, when oil prices have been down, free market principles, science-based regulations and ingenuity helped Texas operators weather downturns. Recent developments remind us that benefits associated with a thriving energy sector are not guaranteed,” Staples adds.
In 2019, oil and natural gas companies paid a record-setting $16.3 billion in taxes and royalties to local governments, school districts, and the state, the association reported.
In a conference call with reporters in January, Staples emphasized that fossil fuel production, transport and processing are critical to the state's economic well-being. Officials should promote "science-based" regulations, pipeline construction, port expansions and resist "political schemes that call for bans of the world’s most important asset" referring to the Green New Deal.
The development of carbon capture and leak detection technologies and improvements in refining processes are all "areas where our member companies continue to be difference-makers and will lead to a lower-emissions future," Stapleton said.
Such developments were highlighted in a new bill proposed by U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw as part of a House energy package.