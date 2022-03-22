(The Center Square) – Houston has a unique relationship with Ukraine: one of the country’s first 20th-century political leaders is buried there.
After Ukraine’s first independence from Russia in 1918, only seven men served as its head of state in various capacities. One of them, Andrei Makarenko, served for three months in early 1919 in a triumvirate called the Directorate.
Of the seven, only Makarenko is buried outside of Europe. His grave site is in Houston. He, his wife and son are buried in Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Meaning “borderland” or “at the border,” the land that is currently Ukraine has been fought over for thousands of years by multiple empires. Regardless of those who ruled over them, Ukrainians have claimed a distinct language, religion and cultural heritage as their own for centuries.
In more recent history, over the last nearly 400 years, Ukraine’s greatest oppressor and adversary has been Russia, under the governments of the Russian Empire, USSR or Russian Federation. Since the mid-1650s, Russia has referred to Ukraine as “little Russia,” Ukraine.com notes, a moniker Ukrainians reject.
Roughly a year after the Bolshevik Revolution began in Russia, Ukrainians rebuffed Bolshevik instigators in Kyiv and declared independence from Russia on Jan.y 22, 1918. When the German-backed government occupied Kyiv in November 1918, an alternate Ukrainian government called the Directorate was established. Makarenko served as one of the directors for three months from Feb. 9 to May 9, 1919.
He was also a Ukrainian diplomat to Europe and political advisor to the leader of West Ukraine National Republic, according to "Ukrainians in Texas," published in Houston in 1976.
His greatest accomplishment, Roman Cherwonogrodzky, historian for the Ukrainian American Cultural Club of Houston, told The Center Square, was signing the Unification Act on Jan. 22, 1919, which sought to unify the western and eastern parts of Ukraine.
It was the first time Ukrainians were united since 1654, Cherwonogrodzky said. Makarenko made possible Unity Day, which is a national holiday still celebrated in Ukraine.
However, Ukraine’s independence in 1918 was short-lived.
A few years later, the Bolsheviks and the Red Army ended up taking control of Ukraine and it ultimately became the Ukrainian SSR. Ukraine wouldn’t declare independence from Russia until Aug. 24, 1991.
Under Soviet occupation, Makarenko continued to pursue Ukrainian independence in Prague in several capacities, according to Ukrainians in Texas. After World War II, he was sent to a displaced persons’ camp in Regensburg, Germany. Five years later, he ended up in Houston after first arriving in New Orleans in 1950. He became an American citizen and worked as an economist.
In 1952, he, along with Orthodox Russians and Ukrainians, established St. Vladimir Russian Orthodox Church in Houston.
Makarenko died in 1963. He’d never live to see the fruit of his efforts nearly 75 years later when in 1991, 92% of Ukrainians voted for independence. It was the first time Ukraine gained independence in the 20th century without foreign intervention or a civil war.
Even 100 years after the Bolshevik Revolution, “Ukraine’s drive for independence and self-determination” wasn’t dying down, the Ukrainian Research Institute at Harvard University noted in 2017. Ukraine’s “ongoing battle with Russia over eastern regions” at the time highlighted “the people’s determination to reject subjugation by Russia and embrace their own vision for Ukraine.”
Through his research, Cherwonogrodzky discovered that six of Ukraine’s Directorate leaders were buried in south Russia and in four European countries; but he couldn’t find Makarenko’s grave. After searching for nearly two years, and after his third visit to Forest Park Cemetery, he found Makarenko’s grave.
“I searched all over the world,” Cherwonogrodzky told The Center Square, “and he was buried 23 miles from my house.”
Makarenko being buried in Houston, he said, “is proof of Ukraine's independence and eternal struggle for it. He represents the enduring migration of Ukrainians to America, Canada and worldwide and the foundation for Ukrainian nationhood that the Soviet Union hid, re-wrote, or destroyed.”
The battle Ukraine is fighting today, he said, “is Ukraine’s 1776, its War of Independence. The Battle for Kyiv and Mariupol is its Alamo.”
“Ukraine seeks its direction in destiny, how to defend, how to fight, and why, from the United States,” he added. “This great statesman connects Houston, Texas, and America with Ukraine, and reminds us of the importance of Ukraine’s right to a peaceful existence as a prosperous, united and independent nation.”