(The Center Square) – As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth week, churches and businesses across the country are stepping up to raise money, food, medical supplies and awareness and provide support to Ukrainian refugees and those who remain in the embattled country – including in Houston.
At a service at Pokrova Ukrainian Catholic Church in Houston, its pastor, Fr Mykola Dovzhuk, said Ukrainians need support, but they also need prayer. “We actually need your prayers. Please pray for Ukraine. Please believe in the power of prayer.”
Dovzhuk said the Ukrainian community in the U.S. works hard and sends most of their income to their families living in the Ukraine.
“They are very peaceful and will not attack anyone else first. But as soon as they are disturbed, they attack … to defend their own home at the cost of their own lives,” he said.
The church and other groups are raising awareness about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine through a Houston-based Ukrainian-American group: HTX4Ukraine. It’s a volunteer-driven group dedicated to raising “awareness of Russia’s unjustified war against Ukraine and to coordinate efforts to provide medical aid as well as non-lethal military aid for Ukrainians.”
Contributions will be disbursed by HTX4Ukraine for tactical medical aid, including combat application tourniquets, celox/Israeli bandages, and combat first aid kits. They will also go toward non-lethal military aid, including Kevlar vests, helmets tactical clothing and gear.
Donations are not eligible for a tax donation as HTX4Ukraine isn’t registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Questions about donations can be sent to htx4ukraine@gmail.com.
However, tax deductible donations can be made to the group’s Houston-based partner, Medical Bridges, which provides medical supplies and equipment to the Ukraine.
The church also published a list of organizations that are directly helping Ukrainians. They include:
- United Ukrainian American Relief Committee
- DAAR Charitable Foundation (Stand with Ukraine Fund)
- Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia
- UNWLA - Ukrainian National Womens League Of America
- SaveLife, which provides life-saving equipment for Ukrainian soldiers.
- United Help Ukraine
- Голоси дітей, which helps children affected by war.
Houston restaurants are also providing support to the Ukraine; 100% of the proceeds of some products and meals go to World Central Kitchen. Founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, the organization provides food-focused disaster relief. So far, it’s served 1 million hot fresh meals to Ukrainian refugees in five countries.
It opened a kitchen and food supply depot in Poland “on the border with Ukraine, and have multiple warehouses active in Lviv where trucks are filled with food to head east reaching cities like Odessa and Mykolayiv.” It’s also supporting more restaurants to serve meals in Kharkiv and Kyiv, which remain under active attack.
Its new WCK Relief Kitchen is located in Przemyśl – a Polish city just several miles from the border that receives tens of thousands of refugees daily. From this kitchen, the WCK team has the capacity to cook 100,000 meals a day utilizing 12 WCK massive paella pans and 12 large ovens.
“Over three million people have fled Ukraine, including many young children,” WCK said Thursday. “Cooking from scratch, our Relief Kitchen is preparing fresh applesauce to ensure babies stay nourished as families continue on their journeys to safety. We're also providing fresh fruit.”
A documentary about the WCK’s efforts nationwide will premiere at Austin’s SXSW March 19. Directed by Ron Howard, the documentary covers the last ten years of the organization’s efforts to feed people in need all over the world.
Houston.eater.com has compiled a list of restaurants supporting the Ukraine. Texans, and Americans, can make donations or purchases through some of the eateries’ websites. Donations to WCK include purchasing cookies at Dessert Gallery to purchasing “Pancakes for Peace” at Snooze Eatery to rotis at Phat Eatery.
Lucille’s has donated $10,000 to the National Bank of Ukraine.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyser House has created a Kyiv $10 cocktail to support WCK’s efforts.
Thai Cottage is donating 10% of its proceeds to WCK from March 18 and March 19.