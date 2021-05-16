(The Center Square) – Texas' largest corporate tax break program passed the Republican-controlled House with almost no debate. It would extend a program that both the Democratic Party and Republican Party platforms call to abolish.
HB 4242 filed by Republican Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas, chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee, passed the House by a vote of 112-29. It would extend the Chapter 313 program for another two years. The abatements "have cost Texas taxpayers more than $7 billion so far,” The Texas Observer states. “There is no limit to the program.”
Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code allows school districts to offer large tax breaks for 10 years to renewable energy and other businesses, including wind farms. The school districts don’t directly “feel” the hefty financial losses because taxpayers subsidize the difference through sales and other state-collected taxes.
The Texas Legislative Budget Board estimates the cost of extending the program would cost another $9.6 billion in “local school district revenue losses” between 2023 and 2049.
In 2019, the Republican majority House overwhelmingly voted to extend the program for another 10 years, from 2022 to 2032. The measure failed in the Senate, but bills to fund the program resurfaced again this year.
Texas taxpayers have subsidized the wind industry to the tune of more than $19 billion between 2006 and 2019.
Touted as a renewable energy source and a more environmentally friendly alternative to oil, gas and coal, more than half of the wind turbines and their generators peppered throughout the plains of Texas froze during the sub-freezing temperatures in mid-February, leading to power outages throughout the state for more than a week.
Sen. Bob Hall, R-Rockwall, has been rallying to end the program and has warned fellow legislators for years that the Texas grid would fail. He and Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, had warned in at least the last four legislative sessions about the grid’s infrastructure problems and were rebuffed by members of their own party, they argue.
Hall’s bill, Resilient Energy Communities, has been filed four times in four different legislative sessions.
“Plain and simple – when it comes to electric grid security, state government has failed the people of Texas,” Hall said. “Now that even the greatest skeptics see how vulnerable we really are, I want to assure the people of Texas that I am more committed than ever to ensuring our grid security and resilient community legislation passes this session.
“I am happy to report that we are receiving significant support from my senate colleagues, who now recognize the seriousness of this issue. The most important thing we can do for the people is to hold accountable the special interests who have misled legislators into believing that both the natural and manmade threats to the electric grid are not real and that our infrastructure is in exceptionally good condition. We now know that is not true.”
Rep. Jeff Cason also filed HB 2084, the End Tax Abatements for Renewable Energy Act, to end the program. His bill was referred to the House Ways & Means Committee chaired by Meyer, who has held it up, preventing it from getting a hearing.
“Renewable energy is the most subsidized form of energy production in this country,” Cason said. “This subsidization has created an overdependence in Texas on unreliable wind and solar power, which significantly contributed to the energy catastrophe of last week.”
Hall and Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Mineola, also filed legislation to require the decommissioning of solar plants that have outlived their usefulness and to ban tax incentives.
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said in the wake of the power outage that Texas “should never build another wind turbine in Texas. The experiment failed big time. Governor Abbott’s Public Utility Commission appointees need to be fired and more gas, coal, and oil infrastructure built.”
However, Texans for Fiscal Responsibility notes that 41 additional wind and solar plants are already set to receive tax abatements in 2021.
Businesses have received more than $10 billion in property tax exemptions– roughly $1 billion annually from the state to school districts to subsidize wind and solar businesses, the TFR notes. It has published a list with extensive documentation of each solar and wind company receiving subsidies along with each school district tax abatement.