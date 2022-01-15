(The Center Square) – All four hostages have been freed after an 11-hour standoff Saturday at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas
Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller said the hostage taker was dead.
“The HRT – hostage rescue team – breached the synagogue, they rescued the three hostages, the suspect is deceased," Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller said.
Around 10:40 a.m. Saturday, the Colleyville Police Department responded to a call for service in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road in Colleyville, a town located roughly 20 miles northwest of Fort Worth, Texas.
When officers arrived on the scene, they observed an emergency situation, the CPD said in a statement. CPD began evacuating the area near the synagogue.
The hostage taker entered the sanctuary as the synagogue’s service was being live-streamed on Facebook. On the recording, he can be heard speaking broken English, using profanities, and repeatedly mentioning his sister and Islam. On the recording, published by the Fort Worth Telegram, he can be heard reportedly talking to police asking for his sister to be released from prison. He can also be heard saying no one has been injured.
The live broadcast was taken down shortly before 2 p.m.
ABC News initialy reported that the hostage taker was the brother of Aafia Siddiqui, the first female terrorism defendant arrested after 9/11. She was later convicted on charges related to attempted murder and assault of U.S. officers and employees in Afghanistan in 2008.
However, Siddiqui's brother’s attorney, John Floyd, told ABC News that his client is in Houston. He also told law enforcement that his client isn’t the one taking the Jewish congregants hostage.
It is unknown what nationality the hostage taker is, who his sister is, and why or where she is incarcerated.
Earlier Saturday afternoon, Abbott issued a statement saying “the Texas Dept. of Public Safety is on the scene of the tense hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas. They are working with local and federal teams to achieve the best and safest outcome. I continue to monitor the situation through DPS.”
By 5:30 pm CST he issued another statement, saying, "The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on the hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville. The State of Texas is ready to provide additional assistance as requested and we will continue to monitor the situation. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me as we pray for the safety of the congregants."
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also issued a statement, as did several Texas lawmakers throughout the day, saying they were being kept up to date on the situation.
CPD evacuated all residents in the immediate area and has warned the public to avoid the area. Media is allowed to report nearby at Good Shepherd Catholic Church.