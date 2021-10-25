(The Center Square) – With redistricting plans in full swing, partisan gerrymandering in Harris County is coming under fire.
Every 10 years, state law requires county precincts to be re-drawn using new Census data.
The Harris County Commissioner’s Court held a hearing Thursday to discuss a proposed map drawn up by Democratic County Commissioner Rodney Ellis.
The proposed map is “absurd,” County Commissioner Jack Cagle, one of only two Republicans on the court, said.
Ellis’ plan attempts to move as many residents in unincorporated areas of Harris County into Cagle’s Precinct 4. The rest would be redistributed throughout the three other precincts but wouldn’t redistribute funding.
Currently, Precinct 4 borders only one county. Ellis’ plan would cut it up into a hodgepodge, bordering five counties and shrink the only other Republican commissioner’s precinct, Tom Ramsey’s, nearly in half.
The proposed map “is a bizarre jigsaw puzzle that looks like a crooked table,” Cagle said. It would change one precinct to stretch from Baytown in the southeast near the gulf to north of Houston to farther west into Katy. By way of illustration, with no traffic, which is unlikely in the state’s largest city and the third largest city in the U.S., a distance of one hour from Baytown to Katy could take up to two, making it difficult for constituents to meet with their commissioner.
“This map directly impacts negatively two million people in Harris County on how the services will be rendered,” Ramsey told KHOU 11 News.
“When we have a hurricane, that precinct would be responsible for responding to needs in Baytown and Katy,” Ramsey said. “They’re 60 miles apart. That’s ridiculous.”
Ramsey’s Precinct 3 had the greatest population increase of 85,000 people.
Commissioner Ellis’ office did not immediately respond to request for comment.
More than 100 people signed up to speak on Thursday, with several holding signs criticizing the proposal.
County Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat, called the process “transparent.”
“We’ve had several hearings, at least five or six,” she said before the meeting. “We are partnering with community organizations that are deep in the community soliciting input. We have had a website that we have been promoting for months where people can get their questions answered, submit their ideas in writing. They can even submit their own map proposal.”
But by diluting and redistricting the precincts, Republicans argue Ellis’ plan could result in higher property taxes. It could mean that those in Cagle's and Ramsey’s districts wouldn’t have the same kind of responsiveness to their concerns. It could result in fewer services and programs.
“With one precinct responsible for the vast majority of unincorporated Harris County’s roads and parks, but provided with only one-fourth the funding, the precinct may have to make some difficult choices about which services to provide,” Cagle said. “Unincorporated residents clearly face being underserved.”
Ultimately, if the plan were successful, Democrats on the court could achieve a 4-1 supermajority to pass tax increases and even deny Precinct 4 funding it needs to pay for much needed services, the Republicans argue.
The court is expected to hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 28, and residents are encouraged to voice their concerns.
Concerned voters are also encouraged to contact the members of the court:
- County Judge Lina Hidalgo at 713-274-7000, JudgeHidalgo@cjo.hctx.net;
- Commissioner Ellis at 713-991-6881, Comm_Ellis@cp1.hctx.net;
- Commissioner Garcia at 713-274-2222, Adrian.Garcia@pct2.hctx.net;
- Commissioner Ramsey at 713-755-6306, pct3@pct3.com;
- Commissioner Cagle at 832-927-4444, cadir@hcp4.net.