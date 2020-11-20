A new survey of employees who work for large employers ranks H-E-B the best organization to work for in Texas, according to an analysis by the Forbes website.

The second annual Forbes list of top employers, which is based on a survey of 80,000 workers nationwide, consists of 51 separate rankings, one for each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C. Only employers with at least 500 workers on their payrolls were included in the survey.

H-E-B, which has 90,000 employees, is headquartered in San Antonio, Forbes reports.

The surveys were carried out between October of last year and May of 2020, so employee opinions were collected before and after the coronavirus pandemic spread to the United States, according to Forbes. Forbes worked with the market research firm Statista to process the employee data.

Companies that showed up on multiple state lists of best employers tended to have the most widespread operations, such as FedEx, the survey found. And public agencies, such as the Department of Defense, tended to dominate the state lists, the publication reported.

---

The Forbes List of the Best Employer in Each State

StateCompanyEmployeesHeadquartersChief Executive OrderYear Founded
AlabamaUniversity of Alabama, Birmingham23,000Birmingham, Ala.Ray L. Watts1969
AlaskaConocoPhillips5,304Houston, TexasRyan M. Lance1875
ArizonaUnited Services Automobile Association (USAA)34,000San Antonio, TexasWayne Peacock1922
ArkansasEntergy13,000New OrleansLeo P. Denault1913
CaliforniaDelta Air Lines88,680AtlantaEdward Herman Bastian1924
ColoradoBoulder Valley School District3,680Boulder, Colo.Rob Anderson1960
ConnecticutESPN6,500Bristol, Conn.James Pitaro1979
DelawareChristianaCare11,856Wilmington, Del.Janice Nevin1888
District of  ColumbiaMicrosoft92,335Redmond, Wash.Satya Nadella1975
FloridaCostco Wholesale163,000Issaquah, Wash.Walter Craig Jelinek1983
GeorgiaHouston County SchoolsAbout 3,000Perry, Ga.Mark Scott1870
HawaiiMarriott International133,227Bethesda, Md.Arne M. Sorenson, Fumio Takashima1927
IdahoMDU Resources Group,13,359Bismarck, N.D.David L. Goodin1924
IllinoisNorthwestern Medicine33,700ChicagoDean M. Harrison1859
IndianaSalesforce.com36,000San FranciscoMarc Russell Benioff1999
IowaPrincipal Financial Group10,000Des Moines, IowaDaniel Joseph Houston1879
KansasBlue Valley SchoolsN/AOverland Park, Kan.Cindy Bowling1965
KentuckyFayette County Public Schools (KY)5,902Lexington, Ky.Manny CaulkN/A
LouisianaStuller1,000-plusLafayette, La.Matt Stuller1970
MaineL.L. Bean5,400Freeport, MaineStephen M. Smith1912
MarylandWashington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA)10,000Washington, D.C.Paul Wiedefeld1967
MassachusettsBoston Children's HospitalN/ABostonSandra L. Fenwick1869
MichiganGrand Valley State University3,000Allendale, Mich.Philomena Mantella1960
MinnesotaPresbyterian Homes and Services6,000St. Paul, Minn.Dan Lindh195
MississippiRankin County School District2,130Brandon, Miss.Sue Townsend1940
MissouriVeterans United2,379Columbia, Mo.Nathan Long2002
MontanaCostco Wholesale163,000Issaquah, Wash.Walter Craig Jelinek1983
NebraskaLincoln Public Schools8,170Lincoln, Neb.Dr. Steve Joel1871
NevadaLas Vegas Valley Water District1,250Las VegasMarilyn Kirkpatrick1954
New HampshireSouthern New Hampshire University6,297Manchester, N.H.Paul J. LeBlanc1932
New JerseyApple90,000Cupertino, Calif.Tim Cook1976
New MexicoHome Depot400,000AtlantaCraig A. Menear1978
New YorkAmtrak19,600Washington, D.C.Richard H. Anderson1971
North CarolinaSAS Institute6,908Cary, N.C.Jim Goodnight1976
North DakotaUnited Parcel Service399,000AtlantaDavid P. Abney1907
OhioProcter & Gamble97,000CincinnatiDavid S. Taylor1837
OklahomaConocoPhillips5,304HoustonRyan M. Lance1875
OregonAlaska Airlines23,000Seattle, Wash.Brad Tilden1932
PennsylvaniaCarnegie Mellon University6,077PittsburghFarnam Jahanian1848
Rhode IslandInternational Game Technology (IGT)12,100Las VegasMarco Sala1974
South CarolinaSoutheastern Freight Lines6,600Lexington, S.C.W.T. Cassels III1950
South DakotaMidcontinent Communications1,000Sioux Falls, S.D.Pat McAdaragh1931
Tennessee3M37,412St. Paul, Minn.Michael F. Roman1902
TexasH-E-B90,000San AntonioCharles Butt1905
UtahUniversity of Utah Health Care8,000Salt Lake CityGordon Crabtree1965
VermontMiddlebury CollegeN/AMiddlebury, Vt.Laurie Patton1800
VirginiaRaytheon Technologies67,000Waltham, Mass.Gregory J. Hayes1922
WashingtonNorthern Quest Resort & Casino1,000-plusAirway Heights, Wash.Nick Pierre2000
West VirginiaToyota North America179,000Plano, TexasAkio Toyoda1933
WisconsinProHealth Care4,700Waukesha, Wis.Susan Edwards1914
WyomingState of Wyoming15,100Cheyenne, Wyo.Mark Gordon1890

Source: Forbes.com

