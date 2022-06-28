(The Center Square) – Fallout continues from U.S. Sen. John Cornyn negotiating a bipartisan gun control bill and calling Texas Republicans who jeered and booed at him the Texas GOP Convention “a mob.”
The National Association for Gun Rights has denounced Cornyn, R-Texas, and demanded that he apologize for calling Texas Republicans a “mob.”
State Rep. Bryan Slaton has called on Cornyn to resign. “Compromise Cornyn should absolutely apologize to the grassroots @TexasGOP activists he called a mob,” Slaton said. “And he should stop his attacks on their Second Amendment rights or resign.”
While giving remarks at the convention, Cornyn was booed, jeered and interrupted by delegates for the entire 15 minutes he spoke. Chanting “no Red Flag” and “don’t take away our Second Amendment rights,” they also called him a traitor, The Center Square observed.
The delegates also unanimously approved a resolution condemning the bill he proposed.
However, in response to being booed, he criticized the base that helped elect him.
Cari Kelemen, author of “Consider Homeschooling,” said, “I have friends that booed John Cornyn to his face at the Texas GOP Convention and chanted ‘No red flags! No red flags!’ Did he listen? No. He just called them a mob.”
Scott Braddock with the Quorum Report tweeted, “After @JohnCornyn was met with such hatred at the @TexasGOP convention in Houston, I’m told he said to a few people, ‘I’ve never given in to the mobs and I’m not starting today.’”
Cornyn retweeted Braddock’s tweet affirming his support. He hasn’t denied making the comments or directly responded to requests that he apologize or resign. His office couldn’t be reached for comment.
Cornyn remains steadfast in his support for the new law signed by President Joe Biden on Saturday.
On Monday, Cornyn went on the offensive speaking to reporters on a media call.
Referring to being booed and jeered, he said, “Unfortunately, that was an unpleasant experience but I showed up knowing that it might happen the way it did, thinking that maybe some people would actually listen,” the Dallas Morning News reported. “Unfortunately, the people who wanted to listen could not hear because of those who were … shutting down any kind of dialogue or conversation.”
He also doubled down on his criticism of Republican delegates saying, “The Republican primary voters are a much broader group than is represented at the Republican state convention.”
Despite gun rights organizations opposing the bill, its passage, he said, “demonstrates that there is no outside organization that has veto power over good public policy in this area.”
“John Cornyn is the definition of a two-faced politician,” Dudley Brown, president of the NAGR, said in a statement. “He claims to support the Second Amendment, but is actually working to eviscerate our gun rights by cutting deals with anti-gun Democrats – and when his constituents publicly held him accountable, he called them a mob. It appears that Sen. Cornyn hates the First Amendment as much as the Second and will continue to undermine the Bill of Rights as long as he’s in public office.”
Chris McNutt, executive director of Texas Gun Rights said, “Texans don’t want gun control” and at the convention Texans used their First Amendment rights “to let Cornyn know we won’t tolerate his betrayal.”
Cornyn maintains the law “includes important targeted reforms,” including “robust due process protections … while respecting Second Amendment rights.” And “Unless a person is adjudicated mentally ill or is a violent criminal, no one's Second Amendment rights will be impacted by this legislation. Period."
Cornyn could have supported a bill proposed by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, which would have doubled law enforcement officers at schools and increased funding for prosecutions of violent offenders, critics note. He didn’t and the new law doesn’t include those provisions. Instead, the law advances red flag laws and a range of measures that won’t improve school safety but will only erode Second Amendment rights, Cruz said.
Cornyn said the law places “no new restrictions on law-abiding gun owners.”
But Roman Perez, vice chair of the Cameron County GOP argues, “Law-abiding is not exactly fair or constant when you change the law and definition of who can and cannot have a gun.”
He also lamented that Cornyn “was too busy caving into” Democrats’ demands “instead of working with Cruz to actually do something that could work without infringing on our constitutional rights.”