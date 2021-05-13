(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott has set the date for a special runoff election for the state's 6th Congressional District seat for Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
The seat was vacated after Congressman Ron Wright, a Republican, lost his battle to cancer.
On May 1, in a crowded race of 23 candidates, no one won 50% of the vote, forcing the special runoff election.
Voters advanced two Republicans and no Democrats to the runoff.
Ron Wright’s widow, Susan Wright, received the most votes at 19%. First-term state Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Waxahachie, received 13.85% of the vote, just barely beating Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez, who received 13.39%.
Early voting begins Monday, July 19.
Congressional District 6 includes parts of Fort Worth and Arlington in Tarrant County, and all of Ellis and Navarro counties.
Wright died Feb. 7, just weeks into his second term.
“It’s been challenging at times, but the work goes on and he would want me to do what he did, which is engage with voters, hear what they have to say, and talk to them, so that is what we are doing,” Susan Wright said.
A longtime Republican activist in Tarrant County, Wright received hundreds of endorsements, including from former President Donald Trump.
Ellzey ran against Ron Wright in the 2018 Republican primary, placing second in that election.