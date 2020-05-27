(The Center Square) – About $3.6 million in federal funding has made it possible for nursing home facilities in Texas to purchase tablets, webcams and headphones to virtually connect senior residents with their loved ones while the facilities remain closed during the state’s coronavirus response.
Gov. Greg Abbott said nursing facility providers can apply through the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) website to potentially receive up to $3,000 to purchase the technology devices.
Funding is made possible through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) allocated through Civil Money Penalty funds.
"This program will help Texans in nursing homes stay connected to their loved ones while protecting the health and safety of our most vulnerable populations," Abbott said.
"We want facilities to know this option can help connect residents to their loved ones virtually, while still protecting everyone’s health and safety," David Kostroun, deputy executive commissioner for HHSC’s Regulatory Services Division, added.
HHSC is encouraging managers at facilities to implement a communication plan to help families, residents and others stay informed and connected, noting they are legally obligated to maintain privacy and HIPAA protections.
Purchased devices must be cleaned and disinfected between every use by a resident, the state says, according to CMS guidelines.
HHSC continues to work closely with long-term care providers statewide and has issued multiple guidance letters, emergency rules and alerts, and rule waivers, the governor’s office states. HHSC also regularly updates its FAQs for nursing facilities.
Abbott also requested a disaster designation Wednesday from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for Polk County, which sustained extensive damage from tornadoes in April. If granted, the SBA would provide long-term, low-interest physical disaster home and business loans and economic injury disaster loans for qualifying citizens and businesses in Polk County.
“The damage from these tornadoes created an economic emergency in Polk County, and the state is committed to ensuring this community has the resources and assistance needed to recover and rebuild," Abbott said in a news release. "I am requesting this declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration for Polk County so that Texans affected by these tornadoes have access to these much-needed loans." All eligible small business or homeowner can apply for a disaster loan here.