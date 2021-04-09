(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday sent another letter to Vice President Kamala Harris demanding that the Biden administration shut down a federally run facility in San Antonio holding unaccompanied migrant minors. He included a memo from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission that summarizes allegations of sexual assault, bullying, understaffing and disregard for COVID-19 protocols within the facility.
"The State of Texas previously warned about overcrowded conditions at these facilities, and now those conditions have led to allegations of child abuse and neglect," Abbott said. "Our repeated warnings and questions have gone ignored by President Biden, yourself, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas. In your role as Border Czar, you have a duty to these children and the American people to act immediately. I implore you to act immediately to protect these children, secure the border, and end this crisis."
On Wednesday, Abbott directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers to immediately investigate allegations of child abuse and neglect inside the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio. where minors who attempted to cross the border illegally are being detained. The state has received complaints that include allegations of sexual assault, a shortage of staff to properly supervise the children, that they are not eating throughout the day, and that those who tested positive for COVID-19 are not being physically separated from everyone else.
“President Biden caused this crisis and has repeatedly failed to address it,” Abbott said in a news conference in front of the facility in San Antonio. “He opened the borders,” failed to plan how to receive the flood of people and now faces “allegations of despicable abuse and neglect.
“The Biden administration is presiding over the abuse of children,” he said.
Last week, Abbott sent a letter to Harris demanding answers and swift action from the Biden administration to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the border and prevent what he feared would be abuse of children. He also urged Harris, whom Biden tasked with managing the border crisis, to visit the border in person, which she has yet to do.
Both Harris and Biden have not responded to the questions Abbott has repeatedly asked:
- Who is assisting these children as they travel through Mexico and cross the U.S. border?
- U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas has acknowledged that many of these children have been abused or harmed during their journeys. What is the administration doing to eliminate that harm?
- Were these children forced to carry contraband into the United States?
- Were these children or their families assisted, coerced and threatened by cartel members or human traffickers?
- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has vaguely suggested that these children are screened by appropriately trained personnel to identify potential victims of abuse, assault, and trafficking, but has provided no further information. What screening is being done? When is that screening taking place and by whom? Are these children being provided a thorough medical screening that may separately identify abuse and assault?
- How many victims of physical abuse, sexual assault, or trafficking has the administration identified?
- Is the federal government using DNA tests to confirm familial relations? How else is the administration ensuring that these children are being released to safe, trustworthy adults?
- What specific measures can the administration point to that confirm that these children are not released to human traffickers in the United States?
- What action is the administration taking to prosecute those who traffic unaccompanied minors?
On March 6, Abbott announced Operation Lone Star to send law enforcement personnel and resources to high threat areas along the border. On March 17, he expanded the Operation to include anti-human trafficking efforts.