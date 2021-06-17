(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill that bans the teaching of so-called critical race theory in Texas public schools. HB 3979 becomes effective Sept. 1.
The bill includes an amendment that requires schools to teach students about white supremacy.
Knowing this when he signed it, Abbott said the bill was “a strong move to abolish critical race theory in Texas, but more must be done. The issue will be added to a special session agenda.”
The bill was filed by Rep. Steve Toth, R–The Woodlands, to prohibit any curriculum that teaches that one race or sex is inherently superior to another. Toth said the goal of the bill was to equip Texas students with an understanding of the foundation of the United States and self-governance.
The House passed the bill in early May with numerous amendments added by Democrats. One amendment requires the teaching of “the history of white supremacy” in the public school system. Other amendments add required teaching about the United Nations’ Declaration of Human Rights, the life and work of communist Cesar Chavez, and the League of Latin American Citizens, a group that advocates for open borders.
The Senate passed the bill, eliminating the amendments. When the bill returned to the House, Democrat Rep. James Talarico of Round Rock called a point of order on the bill, arguing the Senate’s changes were not germane to it. The House then sent the bill back to the Senate, where it withdrew its changes. The bill with the Democrats’ amendments was then sent to the governor.
Abbott signed it, noting that changes needed to be made and addressed in a special session.
Abbott previously signed HB 2497, which creates an “1836 Project” curriculum to be taught in Texas public schools. He said the curriculum “promotes patriotic education and ensures future generations understand Texas values.”