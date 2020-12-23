(The Center Square) – Legislation has been drafted to put the Austin Police Department under state control. Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement comes after the city has seen a spike in violent crime within months of the City Council voteg to defund the police department by a record $150 million, or one-third of its budget.
Abbott tweeted that the Legislative Council has sent “draft language” for a proposed law that would transfer control of the Austin Police Department to the Texas Department of Public Safety “just in time for Christmas.”
“One way or another, we will pass a law to keep Austin safe,” Abbott said.
According to the draft obtained by KXAN-TV, state control of the police department would only apply to municipalities with populations of 950,000 or more and a ratio of fewer than two police officers per 1,000 residents. In these cases, the governor would issue a public safety threat declaration due to insufficient funding of the police.
In August, the Austin City Council unanimously voted to cut $150 million, or roughly one-third of the police department’s budget, choosing instead to reallocate the money to programs like community policing and violence prevention, housing and mental health services. Initially, $21.5 million in funding was taken away from the police department budget by cancelling three upcoming cadet classes and reducing overtime expenses.
"It is demoralizing for the officers,” the Austin Police Association said of the cuts. “It is angering for the citizens because they're having to wait longer for officers to get the calls. And it's unsafe for citizens and officers.”
Under Abbott’s proposal, municipalities taken over by DPS would no longer perform their own law enforcement services and would be required to pay for DPS services.
Abbott has previously warned that he was considering a state takeover of policing responsibilities for a large portion of Austin, specifically the downtown area including the state capitol and the University of Texas at Austin. The City Council’s decision to defund the police directly led to a rise in violent crime, he argues.
Within a short period of time, according to data from the Austin Police Department's September crime report, Austin’s murder rate had increased by 40 percent and its percentage of aggravated assaults increased by 18 percent compared to the same time period last year.
"To defund the police, like what we've seen in Austin, and what's reverberating in cities across the state ... they are disgraceful," Abbott said in October after signing a "Back the Blue" pledge. "They are reckless. It invites crime into our communities, and it endangers law enforcement officers and their families."
Abbott also has suggested blocking cities from raising property taxes if their local governments passed measures to defund law enforcement.