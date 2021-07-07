(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued a proclamation identifying 11 items for the Legislature to address during the special session on Thursday.
Abbott called the special session after the state Legislature failed to pass several bills prioritized by the governor during an election year in which he faces several Republican challengers.
Describing the 87th legislative session as “a monumental success for the people of Texas,” Abbott said the state has “unfinished business to ensure that Texas remains the most exceptional state in America.”
Two emergency legislative items identified by Abbott last session that didn’t pass – bail reform and election integrity – are at the top of the agenda. Abbott said in May they would be priority legislative items and must pass. He also said each legislative item would be addressed one after the other, ensuring that each passes before the next item of business.
Following bail reform and election integrity is border security, a topic of contention for conservatives and Texans living along the border who argue Abbott has not done enough to secure the state's border.
Fourth on the agenda is a bill to protect Texans from being censored by social-media companies based on their expressed viewpoints. The bill includes a legal remedy for those wrongfully excluded from a platform, following a similar view expressed by the Texas Supreme Court, which recently ruled that social media companies are not above the law.
Fifth on the agenda is restoring Article X funding, which will allow members of the Legislature and legislative agencies to be paid. Abbott had halted funding of their salaries after Democrats walked out during the last legislative session breaking quorum and ensuring many bills did not pass.
Sixth on the agenda is a bill designed to prevent family violence, which passed the Senate but not the House. It requires schools to provide appropriate education to middle and high school students about dating violence, domestic violence, and child abuse.
Seventh on the agenda is what conservatives and the Texas Pastors Council have been calling for over a year, a bill to protect student athletes. A bill to do so passed the Senate but not the House. It would prohibit students from competing in University Interscholastic League events who identify as a gender contrary to their birth sex.
The eighth priority is a bill banning abortion-inducing drugs, another bill that passed the Senate but not the House. It prohibits such drugs from being procured by mail or delivery service, strengthens the laws applicable to the reporting of abortions and abortion complications, and ensures that no abortion-inducing drugs are provided unless there is voluntary and informed consent.
The ninth priority is what is known as the “Thirteenth Check,” and relates to a one-time supplemental payment of benefits under the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.
Tenth on the agenda is a revision of the critical race theory ban, a bill the governor signed into law and said needed to be amended when he signed it because there were loopholes.
The final legislative priority will address overall appropriations related to property-tax relief; enhanced protection for the safety of children in Texas’ foster-care system by attracting and retaining private providers for the system; and efforts to safeguard the state from potential cybersecurity threats.
Among the legislative items missing is a ban on child gender surgeries and a ban on taxpayer funded lobbying, two priority items identified by conservative advocates in the state.
A second special session will likely occur in October, when the Legislature will again meet to address redistricting and appropriate billions of federal coronavirus relief money.