(The Center Square) – Nearly two months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the Texas House of Representatives released the findings of its initial report, which Gov. Greg Abbott says, “are beyond disturbing.”
The 82-page report published Sunday by the House Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary shooting states failures existed across the board, including by the school, school district, and law enforcement before and on May 24 when the shooting occurred.
“There is no one to whom we can attribute malice or ill motives. Instead, we found systemic failures and egregious poor decision making,” the report states.
The committee found that Robb Elementary “didn’t adequately prepare for the risk of an armed intruder,” including a “regrettable culture of noncompliance by school personnel who frequently propped doors open and deliberately circumvented locks.”
The school district also “didn’t treat the maintenance of doors and locks with appropriate urgency,” especially in light of the increase in bailouts of “human traffickers trying to outrun the police,” the report states. From February to May of this year, there were 50 bailouts in the vicinity of the school, the report notes.
The school was in violation of its own policy, noting that “no one had locked any of the three exterior doors to the west building of Robb Elementary,” it states.
But the most egregious errors were made by multiple law enforcement agencies, the committee found: “Law enforcement responders failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety.”
Abbott said the findings were “beyond disturbing” and “raise serious concerns about the response that day.” He said the legislature needs to make “critical changes” to state law.
“With multiple investigations still ongoing, including those by the Texas Senate, FBI, and Texas Rangers, we will begin working with the legislature to develop and implement the necessary changes to improve public safety, school safety, and mental health assessment and treatment,” he said.
At a press event in Houston on Friday, he said the state is providing every possible avenue of care for family members whose loved ones were killed and is committed to making sure they learn all the facts about everything that happened.
Finding out the answers and knowing what happened “isn’t a process that’s going to last a month or two,” he said. “This is something where we will be involved with the city of Uvalde for years going forward.”
In response to viewing the recently released video footage that shows law enforcement officers wearing full protective gear with high-capacity weapons running away from, instead of toward the shooter inside the school, Abbott said what he saw was “disgusting.”
“It’s been clear from the time of Columbine that whenever there is a shooting, like what was happening [at Robb Elementary] you run toward that danger, you encounter that danger and you have to eliminate that shooter as quickly as possible,” he said.
“From what I have seen from the video, it looks like that policy was not followed. There are ongoing investigations at multiple levels,” he added. They include those being conducted by the Texas Rangers, FBI, U.S. Department of Justice, the local district attorney, and the Texas House and Senate.
“It’s clear that what was shown on the video, it’s the exact opposite of the information I was given on the day I went out and explained what happened,” Abbott said. “The information that was provided to me before telling the public about what happened, none of that information that is in that video was shared to me. It was shocking.”
Abbott had pressed for the video to be disclosed, he said. The video evidence, audio evidence and additional information from ongoing investigations, he says, will provide a complete picture of what happened. It’s going to take time until all of that information is verified, compiled and made public.
“Families deserve to know what happened and they will know what happened,” he vowed.
The interim report “provides some of the most thorough and accurate information released to date surrounding the tragic situation that occurred on May 24 in Uvalde,” House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, said. “With transparency and accuracy as its guiding force, the investigative committee has equipped the Texas House with the facts our chamber needs to continue to respond to this tragedy in the coming months and during the 2023 legislative session.”
The committee states that it’s work isn’t complete; it didn’t have access to material witnesses, medical examiners haven’t issued their findings, and multiple investigations remain ongoing.