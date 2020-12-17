(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday gave an update on the statewide COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan at the UPS Distribution Center in Austin.
"It is a historic week in the Lone Star State as the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in our communities," Abbott said. "We are swiftly distributing these vaccines to health care workers across the state and will continue to ensure that Texans on the front lines have access to these live-saving immunizations."
Roughly 95,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine have already been delivered to 23 different sites throughout Texas. An additional 129,675 doses will be delivered to 87 sites Thursday.
The DSHS will begin reserving doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week for the federal Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership, which begins the week of Dec. 28.
In a short time, more than 224,000 doses will be delivered to 110 providers (including hospitals and medical schools) in 34 counties, Abbott said. The number will increase as more vaccines are produced and when Moderna's vaccine begins distribution.
By the end of the year, Abbott says more than one million vaccine doses will be distributed to a variety of providers including hospitals, health centers, clinics and other medical practices, pharmacies, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent cares, long-term care facilities, local health departments, state hospitals, state supported living centers, and Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities.
Last week, President Donald Trump celebrated the expected FDA approval of the first U.S. vaccine for the coronavirus. He said the approval was coming when most people thought having a vaccine this early was impossible.
“They say it’s somewhat of a miracle and I think that’s true,” he said.
Celebrating “Operation Warp Speed,” Trump said his administration’s effort to produce and distribute safe and effective vaccines for COVID-19 would deliver 100 million doses nationwide. The first vaccine, produced by drug maker Pfizer, is expected to produce enough doses initially for 50 million Americans.
“Every American who wants the vaccine will be able to get the vaccine and we think by spring we’re going to be in a position nobody would have believed possible just a few months ago,” Trump said.