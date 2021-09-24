(The Center Square) – Another company has announced it’s expanding its North American operations to Texas.
Knauf Insulation, a subsidiary of Knauf Group AG, a multinational producer of building materials and construction systems, is expanding its fiberglass insulation and manufacturing and distribution facility to McGregor in central Texas.
The new production facility, located in the McGregor Industrial Park, southwest of Waco, is expected to create 151 new jobs and bring more than $210 million in capital investment.
Knauf Insulation, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of insulation products and solutions, received $819,175 in taxpayer money to close the deal to choose Texas through a Texas Enterprise Fund grant.
Knauf Insulation President & CEO Matt Parrish said, “as part of a global, family-owned business, we believe the timing is right, and McGregor is exactly the type of community where we desire to expand and partner for the future."
Knauf Group AG General Partner Alexander Knauf added that selecting McGregor and Texas for its next expansion location “will position Knauf Insulation to continue to meet the expanding needs of the building industry for the long-term while supporting the economic expansion to this vibrant community."
The company’s “Made in Texas” brand will “bring more jobs, investment, and economic prosperity to our state,” Gov. Greg Abbott said, and help “keep the Lone Star State the best place to do business."
Republican state Sen. Brian Birdwell, whose district includes McGregor, said the project, in addition to bringing new jobs and economic input to the community, is a tremendous opportunity for students enrolled in Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College, located in McGregor. The company will strengthen the school’s training capabilities and graduate placement programs, he said.
Republican State Rep. Doc Anderson, whose district also includes McGregor, pointed out that Knauf Insulation would also meet a need “in helping to solve the statewide and nationwide requirements for quality insulation and building materials.”
An example of a recent project the company completed is pipe insulation at Baylor Medical Center in McKinney, Texas. Providing the right insulation product, the company says, prevented project delays on the fast-track medical center in McKinney. Other highlighted projects include one with the Cold Climate Housing Research Center in Fairbanks, Alaska, to help the remote Native Alaskan village of Newtok, and producing green efficient homes in Salt Lake City, Utah.