(The Center Square) – Along the state’s path toward economic recovery, concerns persist about when Texas will stop waiving work search requirements for unemployment recipients.
Reinstatement of the requirements would be appropriate sooner rather than later, particularly as data show Texas flattening the curve in COVID-19 case numbers, Vance Ginn, chief economist at the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF), told the Center Square.
“A specific date for when it’s back in effect would help in a lot of ways,” Ginn said. “We have been reopening, and my sense is that once the governor determines we have reached a certain level of jobs that are available, that would be the time they would put the work search requirement back in.”
Before the pandemic, Texas required people to apply for several jobs a week in order to receive unemployment, Ginn said.
Still, no firm date for ending the work search suspension has been issued.
“They should be putting that back in place,” Ginn said. “That at least gets people looking again.”
As government restrictions on businesses have eased, more jobs have become available and Texas unemployment has recently declined, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
“The situation is improving – our unemployment rate is 6.8% in August, which is better than 13.5% for April, but almost double of where we were in February, when we were at 3.5%,” Ginn said.
In terms of numbers, there were about 130,000 people on unemployment in February and late last month, ongoing jobless claims stood at just over 905,000.
Ginn said a number of other states, including Florida, Georgia and Tennessee, are ahead of Texas in reopening.
“Texas usually likes to be at the forefront,” Ginn said. “If we don’t follow suit, while also understanding the precautions we need to have in place for COVID-19, we’re going to fall behind.”
Following social distancing and hygiene guidelines is expected to help Texas move to the next phase of reopening, Ginn said.
“It’s about personal responsibility instead of government mandates, which can hold us back from fulfilling our potential – that’s the message we’re trying to get across here in Texas,” Ginn said. “It’s important for the state of Texas to continue to reopen so that employers can operate at full capacity, which will give people more opportunity to work, and we really need to get rid of this waiver on the job search requirement.”